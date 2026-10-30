Thought the era of CDs had come and gone? How wrong you are. We're seeing a real resurgence in physical media at the moment, and CDs are at the forefront of the trend. Below, I've rounded up a selection of the coolest, most interesting, and most lusted-after models we've spotted recently.

Shanling's EC Zero ASM is a multitalented portable player that can also cast tunes to wireless speakers or headphones via Bluetooth, rip CDs to USB storage in real time, act as a CD transport for your hi-fi, and double as a DAC for other digital devices.

Trettitre's Retro Ambient Audio System is the eye-catching result of a successful KickStarter campaign. It combines a turntable and cassette system alongside the CD player, all mounted on your wall in an artistic celebration of physical media.

For those with deep pockets, Rotel's Michi Q5 is an elite-level CD player and transport DAC with an eye-watering price tag to match. And even though it might never make it to market, I couldn't resist including Panasonic's portable TV-CD player prototype, which won over our Entertainment Editor with its unexpected, boombox-meets-gogglebox design.

Scroll down to take a look at all of those players and more, and hit the 'View details' button to learn more about each one. Want more CD goodness? Here are bunch of other cool disc-spinners to check out.

Disc-y business

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