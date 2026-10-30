Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he isn't worried about 'still not great' shopping agents and bots rendering the site useless

Amazon CEO says he isn't worried about AI shopping agents like Muse

Amazon had blocked Meta's AI agent from its ecommerce site

Jassy says the AI agent experience is still "not great"

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said he is not worried about the effect of AI-powered shopping agents such as Meta Muse, saying the services are still "not great".

Speaking after the company revealed yet another set of record financial results, Jassy told analysts barely any customers are using shopping agents as the experience is “still not great, nor more convenient than coming to a retailer directly.”

Jassy’s comments followed Amazon's decision to block Meta's new AI assistant, Muse, from accessing its online store in September 2026, claiming this would violate the conditions of use its customers have agreed to.

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Muse is not doing the business...yet

Since its launch in September 2026, Muse has proven popular with customers, despite several examples of the service accessing information it was not supposed to.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed that more than 10 million people across the US and Canada had already set up Muse, and that it had toppled ChatGPT as the top free app on the Apple App Store.

Experts have warned it may still not be up to scratch, after a security researcher found a worrying zero-day vulnerability which allowed attackers to gain access to people’s apps, such as WhatsApp or email.

Data from Surfshark also identified Muse as the most data-hungry chatbot around, outperforming all its competitors when it comes to data harvesting.

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Meta has already signed up a range of top retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Shopify, to integrate with Muse, but Amazon has yet to join the group. The company is largely reliant on human shoppers visiting the Amazon website, where they can be exposed to advertisements and suggested products which nets the business its biggest returns.

Jassy did claim that more than 400 million customers have used Alexa for shopping in the last year, and that “customer interactions” had grown 570% year over year.

US customers using its Alexa also spent 50% more per order than those who do not use it, Jassy revealed, perhaps signaling that the service will be expanded in the coming months.

Via Fortune

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