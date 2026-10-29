A few weeks ago, Keurig announced plans to kill off K-Cup coffee pods and replace them with tablets of compressed coffee called AltaRounds. Unlike the venerable K-Cup, these are entirely biodegradable, and leave behind no plastic waste after brewing.

It sounds like a great concept, and now I've had the chance to try the new Alta system myself, to see how it compares to conventional single-serve espresso machines — and to the Lavazza Tabli system, which uses similar pucks of ground coffee to achieve a capsule-free brew.

The Keurig Alta Coffee and Espresso Maker is a large machine, measuring 10.84 x 11.7 x 19 inches / 27.5 x 29.7 x 48.6cm (W x H x D), and it has a stylish design reminiscent of Smeg's premium coffee makers, with clean lines and rounded corners. It's available now direct from Keurig priced at $499.99, which includes four packs of AltaRounds of your choice. It comes in three colorways: Sandstone (shown here), Sandstone and Satin Stainless, and Graphite, all of which are classic and neutral enough to tie in with any kitchen decor.

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All the components feel reassuringly solid and well-made, including the removable drip tray extender that slots below the coffee dispenser to prevent splashes when using a small espresso cup, the stainless-steel milk frothing pitcher with measuring lines engraved on the interior, and the pitcher-style water tank with its ergonomic handle and large pouring spout. It's controlled using a bright touchscreen on the top, and although the setup process suggests connecting it to Wi-Fi, this is optional.

The Alta brewer a versatile all-in-one machine, capable of preparing both espresso shots and longer coffee drinks, and is compatible with K-Cups as well as AltaRounds — an important consideration, since the switch to the new format is happening gradually, and your favorite drink may not be available in AltaRound format yet.

I tested the Alta brewer with three AltaRound varieties: Double Shot, The House, and Sweet Spot. Each one has a thin plant-based coating printed with a small QR code on both sides. When you lift the brewer's lid, you'll notice a white LED that allows a small camera to read this code, and instantly provides you with a list of brewing options and recipes for that specific type of coffee. For example, if you insert a Double Shot pod, the brewer might suggest preparing an espresso or cappuccino, whereas inserting a caramel-flavored Sweet Spot pod will suggest brewing a long coffee hot, or over ice.

It's worth noting that AltaRounds can't be brewed cold. If you select the 'over ice' option, the machine will dispense a shot of hot espresso that's more concentrated than usual, so it can be poured over ice without the meltwater diluting the flavor.

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Once you've picked a brewing style, you can customize your drink by tweaking the volume and temperature, and choose whether to finish it off with milk. Unlike the Lavazza Tabli coffee maker, the Keurig Alta machine has a steam wand for this purpose, and has presets optimized for dairy and plant-based substitutes. You can use the wand manually, or insert a small whisk in the bottom of the milk pitcher and let the machine do the work automatically, whipping the milk while steaming it to produce creamy foam. Want a chilled drink? The Alta brewer can also whip milk without steam to create cold froth for iced lattes.

I tested the auto-frothing option with semi-skimmed dairy milk, and selected the hot mode with extra foam. The result was a 'dry' froth ideal for cappuccinos. Picking a lower-density foam option yields smaller bubbles, and a more pourable texture suitable for latte art.

Although I've only tried a few brews so far, my first impression is that AltaRounds deliver a more intense flavor than Lavazza's Tabli Tabs, despite using similar extraction methods. Double Shot is particularly punchy, and delivered a rich espresso topped with an impressive layer of crema.

When brewing is done, used pods drop into a bin at the bottom of the machine automatically, where they're suspended in a basket so water can drain away. The thin coating means each pod stays intact, and dropping them into your food waste bin is much less messy than knocking used coffee grounds out of a portafilter.

So is this the future of single-serve, and does it deserve a place in TechRadar's roundup of the best coffee makers? I'll continue testing the Keurig Alta Coffee and Espresso Maker over the coming weeks, using both AltaRounds and K-Cups, and will bring you a full review once I've finished putting it through its paces.

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