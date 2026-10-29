Lucky folks who managed to preorder the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 are having a great time, as today's the day it should arrive on your doorstep. However, given its unsurprisingly popularity, the limited-edition console sold out extremely quickly at most retailers. However, there's good news if you're still hoping to hook one for yourself.

It appears that multiple retailers will restock the gorgeous Zelda Switch 2 from November 5 to coincide with the launch of Ocarina of Time on Nintendo's latest hybrid console. This is according to briefly seen information on the Target store page, as well as a Reddit post suggesting Walmart will not get more consoles until November 6.

For those in the UK, the console is actually available to order right now at several retailers, as stock has been less of an issue on this side of the pond.

Most of the current availability will also ship next week on Nov 5, as it's the second version of the console with a replaceable battery to meet upcoming EU regulations. Any immediate availability is more likely for the first wave of the console, which doesn't include this replaceable battery. Keep that in mind depending on your preferences.

Other retailers may take a different approach to restocks over the next week, so it's worth keeping an eye on the key links below — and I'll check them regularly to offer any updates right here.