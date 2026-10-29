Nintendo Switch 2 - The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary edition restocks — updates on where to buy the limited edition console
Some consoles are available today, with more restocks expected next week
Lucky folks who managed to preorder the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 are having a great time, as today's the day it should arrive on your doorstep. However, given its unsurprisingly popularity, the limited-edition console sold out extremely quickly at most retailers. However, there's good news if you're still hoping to hook one for yourself.
It appears that multiple retailers will restock the gorgeous Zelda Switch 2 from November 5 to coincide with the launch of Ocarina of Time on Nintendo's latest hybrid console. This is according to briefly seen information on the Target store page, as well as a Reddit post suggesting Walmart will not get more consoles until November 6.
For those in the UK, the console is actually available to order right now at several retailers, as stock has been less of an issue on this side of the pond.
Most of the current availability will also ship next week on Nov 5, as it's the second version of the console with a replaceable battery to meet upcoming EU regulations. Any immediate availability is more likely for the first wave of the console, which doesn't include this replaceable battery. Keep that in mind depending on your preferences.
Other retailers may take a different approach to restocks over the next week, so it's worth keeping an eye on the key links below — and I'll check them regularly to offer any updates right here.
Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 — US restock quick links
- Walmart: restock expected Nov 6
- Target: restock expected Nov 5
- Amazon: restock TBC
- Best Buy: restock TBC
- Nintendo Store: restock TBC
Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 — UK restock quick links
- Smyths Toys: in stock for £429.99
- Currys: in stock for £434
- Amazon: in stock for £499.99
- Argos: restock TBC
- Nintendo Store: restock TBC
- Very: restock TBC
- ShopTo: restock TBC
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time preorders — US quick links
- Amazon: preorder for $59.88
- Walmart: preorder for $59.88
- Nintendo Store: preorder for $69.99
- Best Buy: preorder for $69.99
- GameStop: preorder for $69.99
- Target: preorder for $69.99
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time preorders — UK quick links
- Amazon UK: preorder for £54.99
- Nintendo Store: preorder for £58.99
- ShopTo: preorder for £54.85
- Currys: preorder for £54.99
- Argos: preorder for £54.99
- Smyths Toys: preorder for £54.99
- Very: preorder for £54.99
- The Game Collection: preorder for £59.95
- Game: preorder for £54.99
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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