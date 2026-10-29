The next generation of official PS5 audio is here, as the new PlayStation Pulse PS5 headset goes up for pre-order very soon.

This new Pulse headset feels like the formal, official, and proper replacement for the Pulse 3D headset that launched with the console in 2020. That was a great headset with a lot going for it, but this next-generation model feels like an upgrade already, for one key reason: planar magnetic drivers. This means the audio on offer here is going to be excellent and, truthfully, far superior to that first Pulse 3D headset.

It's got a sleek design and one that channels a little of Sony's Inzone headsets too, and it'll also feature PlayStation Link connectivity for lossless audio and native compatibility with the PlayStation Portal.

It'll cost you $99.99 / £89.99, will be available in white or black, and pre-orders begin at 10am local time (ET for US folks).

Just for clarity, this is for the 'regular' new Pulse headset that Sony revealed, not the new Pulse Edge, which is more premium. We're yet to hear more information on that high-end Pulse headset, such as price and pre-order date.

Anyway, the new PS5 Pulse headset will be available for pre-order very soon, and below you'll find all the best links and most important info on the new PS5 accessory.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

Should you pre-order a PlayStation Pulse wireless headset for PS5?

As I always say, broadly speaking, if you're willing and able to do so, placing a pre-order is the safest bet for securing your product.

If you know you're pretty certain to be picking up the Pulse wireless headset, then placing a pre-order is the best way to ensure you'll get your item. Even items that aren't limited in stock in their lifetimes might have limited pre-order or launch stock, so to avoid any delays, placing a pre-order is the sure-fire way to know you're getting it.

PlayStation Pulse wireless headset for PS5: cut to the chase

Price: $99.99 / £89.99

$99.99 / £89.99 Pre-order date: October 29, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

October 29, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: November 19, 2026

November 19, 2026 Design and features: The updated form factor is very 'round' in its style, with a lot of curves across the headset, while the ear cups will also rotate to allow the headset to lie flat on a surface for portability. Key features include planar magnetic drivers, PlayStation Link support, and mics with AI-enhanced noise rejection.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming While Sony has been firing out a number of DualSense limited-edition variants recently, it's nice to be able to cover a different accessory in my long run of covering nearly all of the PS5's hardware and accessory launches. And I really mean nearly all too: from the barren PS5 stock days, to helping folks find 30th Anniversary Edition hardware, I've been in the trenches of hardware launches, so I know how to help you find your PS5 accessory. Gaming headsets are one of my own particular areas of expertise in gaming hardware too, so I know what makes a good one and what makes something lacking.

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