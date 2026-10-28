Blizzard has launched a World of Warcraft: Forever mockumentary

The show is made with British comedian Bill Bailey

It walks viewers through the ‘strange and wonderful world’ of Azeroth

If you’ve ever been curious about the world and environments found in World of Warcraft and all its weird and wonderful inhabitants, Blizzard Entertainment has just released a new three-part mockumentary exploring everything there is to know about the company’s latest game, World of Warcraft: Forever. Just don’t take it too seriously.

That’s because the docu-series is being headed up by famed British comedian and musician Bill Bailey, who lends his voice and in-game character to the show as he walks viewers through the much-loved world of Azeroth, which has been reimagined for the launch of World of Warcraft: Forever on November 4, 2026.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the natural world,” Bailey said, “but nothing quite prepares you for Azeroth. The creatures are extraordinary, the landscapes are stunning and, unlike many other nature documentaries I’ve been involved in, I managed to stay dry and not get bitten by something. It was enormous fun exploring this strange and wonderful world,” said Bill Bailey.

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Bailey has taken on the guise of a Dwarven adventurer for the series, which Blizzard says will take in “some of Azeroth’s most iconic regions, from the forests of Elwynn to the frozen wilderness of Winterspring.” You can also expect “a documentary-gone-rogue with Murlocs, Kobolds, and many more of the world’s most fascinating inhabitants.”

More episodes are on the way

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s been plenty of chat surrounding World of Warcraft: Forever, with Blizzard saying it wants to focus on the “foundational lore of Warcraft” and that it’s stuffed the game world with secret content “that’s going to take people a long time to find.” That’s got plenty of gamers interested in seeing what’s coming, with the beta period extended to allow fans more time to explore the world before it launches in full.

The first episode of World of Warcraft: Planet Azeroth is available today on the official World of Warcraft YouTube channel, with episode two arriving on October 31, 2026. The final episode will land on November 1, three days ahead of the release of World of Warcraft: Forever.

That could make it the ideal warm-up act for a game that we’re excited for, albeit with some reservations. If Blizzard and Bailey can strike the right note, there could be a lot to look forward to.

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