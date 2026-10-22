World of Warcraft: Forever 's beta has been extended until October 23

Beta users will have more time to play the game ahead of the MMO's November 4 launch

Early name reservations will also be available from October 27 through November 3

Blizzard Entertainment has extended the World of Warcraft: Forever beta, giving those with access additional playtime in Azeroth, ahead of the game's official release.

WoW: Forever is set to launch on November 4, and the popular beta period was initially supposed to end on October 20. However, Blizzard has announced on X that it's now extended to October 23 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

In addition, the studio has confirmed that early name reservations for Forever will be available from October 27 through November 3, "giving players an opportunity to secure the names that will become part of their adventures in Azeroth."

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During this period, eligible players, including those who have pre-purchased the Skyborne Heroic Pack, Skyborne Epic Pack, limited-time Warcraft Forever Collection, the Digital Upgrade, or Collector’s Edition, can create and reserve names for up to three characters total across all Rulesets.

Good News, Everyone! Starting Oct 27, reserve your first THREE characters’ names for WoW: Forever! The Beta is also extending to 10 AM PDT on Oct 23 🚨 Full details: https://t.co/Ydqh6rzb6b https://t.co/SEhcMgg9bVOctober 20, 2026

"This means that if you create two on a PvP Ruleset, you’ll only be able to create one more character in a Normal or Role-Play Ruleset," Blizzard explained. "This restriction only applies to Early Name Reservation."

TechRadar Gaming recently interviewed Blizzard about WoW: Forever, including the MMO's controversial new Skyborne race available to both Alliance and Horde.

The team said it has a "great story" to tell with the Skyborne and, regarding its decision to make Skyborne accessible to both factions, it said, "it’s mostly to try and avoid a potentially avoidable population swing."

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Blizzard also confirmed it doesn't plan to add any modern WoW races since the game exists in its own timeline, while sharing its design philosophy for creating an authentic "Classic Plus" experience, and that it's actively working to combat real-money trading (RMT) in WoW: Forever.

WoW: Forever's classes also won't be modernized, but will receive "engaging depth."