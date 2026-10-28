A vibe-coded app lets you access various AI chatbots on the Nokia 6300 and other ancient phones

As long as the phone supports Java apps, it should, in theory, be able to run the app

However, you have to buy credits to use it

Phones have come a long way since the Nokia 6300 launched back in early 2007 — that device had no touchscreen and no Wi-Fi capabilities. In fact, you were limited to 2G connectivity on the 6300 — something that the US and some other countries have now shut down. But thanks to a new vibe-coded app, the Nokia 6300 now has some very 2026 capabilities.

X user @EmirKarsiyakali has shared how they’ve created an app dubbed Aikon — that's 'Nokia' backwards — that allows you to access ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok on the Nokia 6300 or any other old phone that runs Java apps (notably, though, it was originally developed for the 6300 and has only been tested on Nokia Series 40 and Series 60 phones).

So if you’ve got one of these ancient handsets sitting in a drawer, you could dig it out and give this app a try — though you’re unlikely to want to ditch your smartphone.

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Nokia projesini paylaştığımdan beri en çok aldığım soru "bunu nasıl kuracağız" oldu. Proje açık kaynak ama telefona kurmak için önce bir sunucu ayağa kaldırmak, Go proxy'yi çalıştırmak, Java uygulamasını derlemek gerekiyordu. Çoğu kişi bu adımlarda vazgeçti, haklılar da 😅 Ben de "madem öyle, ben kurayım" dedim. Sunucu artık benim tarafımda çalışıyor, sizin tek yapmanız gereken telefonun tarayıcısından uygulamayı indirmek. Başta uygulamayı Claude için yapmıştım, adı da Claude S40'tı. Ama başka modeller de eklenebilir mi diye soran çok oldu, elim değmişken ChatGPT, Gemini ve Grok'u da ekledim. Böyle olunca eski isim de uymadı tabii 😅 AIKON'da karar kıldım. Nokia'yı tersten yazınca çıkıyor. Meğer AI hep Nokia'nın içindeymiş, sadece tersten bakmak gerekiyormuş. Gerçi uygulama Symbian ve Java destekleyen başka telefonlarda da çalışıyor ama daha iyisini bulamadım 🤷‍♂️ Sesli mesaj ve fotoğraf özellikleri duruyor, üstüne web araması ekledim. 2007 yapımı bir telefondan bugünün haberlerini sormak gerçekten garip bir his. O küçücük ekranda cevaplara daha fazla yer kalsın diye uygulamayı tam ekran da yaptım. Topluluktan gelen katkıyla Symbian S60 desteği de geldi, yani E63 gibi telefonlarda da çalışıyor. Sunucu ve API masrafları artık bana ait olduğu için ücretli bir model kurdum. Ücretsiz denemeyle başlıyorsunuz, devamında kredi alıyorsunuz. Kendi sunucusunu kurmak isteyenler için kodlar yine açık. 2007'den kalma bir Nokia'da AI ile sohbet nasıl görünüyor, buyurun 👇October 4, 2026

Pricey and clunky

While the Aikon app does add some smart capabilities to old dumb phones, it’s not free, as you have to buy credits from the Aikon site to converse with it.

Also, while some effort has been made to provide a good user experience — the app supports multiple languages, saves messages for 30 days, and includes support for voice messages and image analysis — you’re still going to be working with a tiny, low-resolution screen and a keypad.

Not to mention the fact that, in the case of the Nokia 6300 and some other supported models, you might not even have access to any sort of data connection if you’re in a country that has shut down its 2G services.

Still, it’s impressive to see such a modern technology working on such ancient hardware, and it could be fun to at least dabble with the Aikon app if you have a supported handset.

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