Your ancient Nokia can now run ChatGPT thanks to a vibe-coded app
An old phone with new features
- A vibe-coded app lets you access various AI chatbots on the Nokia 6300 and other ancient phones
- As long as the phone supports Java apps, it should, in theory, be able to run the app
- However, you have to buy credits to use it
Phones have come a long way since the Nokia 6300 launched back in early 2007 — that device had no touchscreen and no Wi-Fi capabilities. In fact, you were limited to 2G connectivity on the 6300 — something that the US and some other countries have now shut down. But thanks to a new vibe-coded app, the Nokia 6300 now has some very 2026 capabilities.
X user @EmirKarsiyakali has shared how they’ve created an app dubbed Aikon — that's 'Nokia' backwards — that allows you to access ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok on the Nokia 6300 or any other old phone that runs Java apps (notably, though, it was originally developed for the 6300 and has only been tested on Nokia Series 40 and Series 60 phones).
So if you’ve got one of these ancient handsets sitting in a drawer, you could dig it out and give this app a try — though you’re unlikely to want to ditch your smartphone.
Pricey and clunky
While the Aikon app does add some smart capabilities to old dumb phones, it’s not free, as you have to buy credits from the Aikon site to converse with it.
Also, while some effort has been made to provide a good user experience — the app supports multiple languages, saves messages for 30 days, and includes support for voice messages and image analysis — you’re still going to be working with a tiny, low-resolution screen and a keypad.
Not to mention the fact that, in the case of the Nokia 6300 and some other supported models, you might not even have access to any sort of data connection if you’re in a country that has shut down its 2G services.
Still, it’s impressive to see such a modern technology working on such ancient hardware, and it could be fun to at least dabble with the Aikon app if you have a supported handset.
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James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
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