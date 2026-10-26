Steam is having a bad start to the week, according to thousands of users who are reporting that a "loading user data" issue is preventing them from logging in.

Reports about the problem have been on the rise on Downdetector since around 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST, and have risen particularly sharply in the last hour. There are also countless reports on social media and Reddit of people experiencing the same issue.

There's no been no official statement or update from Valve about the problem, but here's all the latest news on the gaming platform's apparent outage today...

The story so far