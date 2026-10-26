Amazon's early Black Friday deals include up to 60% off Blink, Ring, Fire TV, and more — I've picked the 16 best offers
Score some early savings on Amazon devices
Black Friday is on the horizon, but Amazon isn't waiting until next month to kick off this year's deals season. Several strong offers are already available across its range of own-brand smart home devices, so I've gathered the top 16 offers here if you're in the mood for some early shopping.
• Browse all of today's best deals at Amazon
Some of the best deals are found on smart home tech from Ring and Blink, including some super-cheap doorbells and cameras. One highlight is this Blink Mini 2K+ for just $16.99 (was $39.99), which is a very low price for the latest version of a handy and feature-rich indoor security camera.
Another standout to me is the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (was $59.99). That's a very early 50% discount on the upgraded version of Amazon's popular streaming stick, which offers a cheap way to add smart features to a TV and get easy access to all the major streaming services, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more.
Some of these offers end soon, so it's perhaps worth snapping those up if you want to bag them now. Although, with Black Friday about to get underway, it wouldn't surprise me if a lot of the deals return in a matter of days — or stay this low for the whole of next month's sales period.
Top 16 early Black Friday Amazon devices deals
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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