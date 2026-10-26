Black Friday is on the horizon, but Amazon isn't waiting until next month to kick off this year's deals season. Several strong offers are already available across its range of own-brand smart home devices, so I've gathered the top 16 offers here if you're in the mood for some early shopping.

• Browse all of today's best deals at Amazon

Some of the best deals are found on smart home tech from Ring and Blink, including some super-cheap doorbells and cameras. One highlight is this Blink Mini 2K+ for just $16.99 (was $39.99), which is a very low price for the latest version of a handy and feature-rich indoor security camera.

Another standout to me is the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (was $59.99). That's a very early 50% discount on the upgraded version of Amazon's popular streaming stick, which offers a cheap way to add smart features to a TV and get easy access to all the major streaming services, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

Some of these offers end soon, so it's perhaps worth snapping those up if you want to bag them now. Although, with Black Friday about to get underway, it wouldn't surprise me if a lot of the deals return in a matter of days — or stay this low for the whole of next month's sales period.