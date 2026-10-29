NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 29 (game #970)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 28 (game #969).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #970) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Double, double toil and trouble

NYT Strands today (game #970) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WIZARD

BURN

DESK

COATED

WOBBLE

RAIL

NYT Strands today (game #970) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #970) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #970) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #970, are…

WORM

FIRE

TONGUE

SNAKE

NEWT

BUBBLE

LIZARD

BLOOD

SPANGRAM: CAULDRON

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Wizard being a non-game word completely threw me.

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I felt certain something like Witches and Wizards would be today’s spangram and completely missed seeing LIZARD.

Instead, the theme was CAULDRON and the many things witches in William Shakespeare’s MacBeth threw into their “hell broth” (something that surely should be available alongside Chicken and Beef bone broth) in order to send the would-be king insane.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, October 28, game #969)

FARCE

SKETCH

IMPROV

SLAPSTICK

BURLESQUE

SPANGRAM: FUNNYBUSINESS