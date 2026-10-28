NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 28 (game #969)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 27 (game #968).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #969) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Comedy club

NYT Strands today (game #969) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHESS

TEAK

SKIN

SCRUB

NECK

PLATE

NYT Strands today (game #969) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #969) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 5th column • Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #969) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #969, are…

FARCE

SKETCH

IMPROV

SLAPSTICK

BURLESQUE

SPANGRAM: FUNNYBUSINESS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Being a comedian is hard work and possibly the hardest part of the FUNNYBUSINESS is people expecting you to be “funny” 24 hours a day no matter what the situation.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For some comedians that’s easy, because their act is essentially an extension of their personality — but for many who craft and perfect their routines and persona it can all be something of a strain; that’s why you’ll often hear people complaining about comics being really grumpy or miserable in real life, when the only evidence they have to go on is when they stood next to them at an airport.

Anyhow, I digress. After spotting FARCE pretty early on I knew we were looking for comedy genres, although despite this I still labored over SLAPSTICK (or stickslap as I initially attempted).

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, October 27, game #968)

ANTS

RATS

MICE

COCKROACHES

TICKS

TERMITES

SPANGRAM: EXTERMINATOR