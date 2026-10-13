NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 14 (game #955)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 13 (game #954).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #955) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Folk and fairy tale twosomes

NYT Strands today (game #955) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CANE

TINT

METER

SHARE

TROT

STEM

TROOP

NYT Strands today (game #955) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #955) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 7th row • Last side: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #955) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #955, are…

BEAUTY

BEAST

FROG

PRINCESS

TORTOISE

HARE

SPANGRAM: ONCEUPONATIME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Imagination was not required in order to understand today’s theme and I was able to make the leap and spot ONCEUPONATIME dividing the folk and fairytale twosomes.

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My approach was to complete the game in pairs, but that was really just to make it a little bit more interesting.

As a slow-moving person, constantly being followed by busy people “tutting” at my heels, The Tortoise and the Hare is my favourite fairytale. I usually align myself with the TORTOISE, but this game made me feel like a speedy impatient HARE.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, October 13, game #954)

EMBARRASS

APPALL

NONPLUS

CHAGRIN

MORTIFY

SPANGRAM: CRINGEWORTHY