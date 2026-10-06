NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 7 (game #948)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 6 (game #947).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #948) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Color for the cure

NYT Strands today (game #948) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

KING

FLIP

BARGE

LINKS

SOCK

BULK

NYT Strands today (game #948) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #948) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: right, 8th row • Last side: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #948) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #948, are…

BUBBLEGUM

BARBIE

SHOCKING

QUARTZ

FLAMINGO

SPANGRAM: TICKLEDPINK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

In case you were unaware, today’s theme celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the “Wear it pink” campaign of global fundraising.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pink aspect became apparent early on, and I was thinking of the phrase “in the pink” when looking for the spangram. That was wrong, but it did help me to locate today's all important color and score another Spangram First with TICKLEDPINK.

I really enjoy games like this, where they fool around with the standard Strands palette — and I’m impressed by how many shades of pink they created.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, October 6, game #947)

FLIP

UNDO

REVERSED

OVERTURN

BACKPEDAL

SPANGRAM: THEOLDSWITCHEROO