NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 7 (game #1214)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 6 (game #1213).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1214) - today's words

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MUSICAL

CINNAMON

TRIDENT

HOT DOG

STICKY

SQUIRREL

MONOLOGUE

PLAY

BANK

DICHOTOMY

HAMBURGER

STORE

CHOREOGRAPHY

STASH

ORCHESTRATIONS

TETRACYCLINE

NYT Connections today (game #1214) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hide it away for later

Hide it away for later GREEN: Types of bread roll

Types of bread roll BLUE: Ancient numerals

Ancient numerals PURPLE: Stage honors

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1214) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SAVE FOR LATER

SAVE FOR LATER GREEN: KINDS OF BUNS

KINDS OF BUNS BLUE: GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES

GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES PURPLE: BEST _____ TONY AWARDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1214) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1214, are…

YELLOW: SAVE FOR LATER: BANK, SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE

BANK, SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE GREEN: KINDS OF BUNS: CINNAMON, HAMBURGER, HOT DOG, STICKY

CINNAMON, HAMBURGER, HOT DOG, STICKY BLUE: GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES: DICHOTOMY, MONOLOGUE, TETRACYCLINE, TRIDENT

DICHOTOMY, MONOLOGUE, TETRACYCLINE, TRIDENT PURPLE: BEST _____ TONY AWARDS: CHOREOGRAPHY, MUSICAL, ORCHESTRATIONS, PLAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I decided to play this game a little differently from normal and instead of roaring headlong into guessing groups, I took it slowly and made some notes for each tile.

I am not entirely sure it helped me to achieve a better result — for TRIDENT, I wrote “chewing gum, weapon, mythology", which missed the fact that it was one of the four tiles featuring GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES.

I did get close with the four purple tiles; my note was “something to do with stages”, but I lacked the conviction to connect them and claim a Purple First. If only I'd saved the yellow group for later.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, October 6, 2026, game #1213)

YELLOW: FINANCIAL FIRMS, FOR SHORT: BERKSHIRE, CITI, GOLDMAN, MERRILL

BERKSHIRE, CITI, GOLDMAN, MERRILL GREEN: KINDS OF CHAIRS: ADIRONDACK, EAMES, WINDSOR, WINGBACK

ADIRONDACK, EAMES, WINDSOR, WINGBACK BLUE: INN HOTELS: COMFORT, DAYS, HAMPTON, HOLIDAY

COMFORT, DAYS, HAMPTON, HOLIDAY PURPLE: ENDING IN TALENTS: CATSKILL, KNICKKNACK, PIANOFORTE, STABILITY