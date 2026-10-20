NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 21 (game #1228)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 20 (game #1227).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1228) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ENGLISH HORN

LEAPFROG

ALPHA DOG

SWEETBREAD

HOT POTATO

MANTIS SHRIMP

SUNFLOWERS

BIG CHEESE

AMERICAN

GOTHIC

GRAPE-NUTS

CAMPBELL'S

SOUP CAN

DUCK DUCK

GOOSE

TOP BANANA

THE SCREAM

MUSICAL CHAIRS

HEAVYWEIGHT

NYT Connections today (game #1228) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Playground contests

Playground contests GREEN: Main character energy

Main character energy BLUE: Iconic artworks

Iconic artworks PURPLE: Very misleading names

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1228) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S GAMES

CLASSIC CHILDREN'S GAMES GREEN: IMPORTANT PERSON

IMPORTANT PERSON BLUE: FAMOUS PAINTINGS

FAMOUS PAINTINGS PURPLE: DOUBLE MISNOMERS (NEITHER WORD IS AN ACCURATE DESCRIPTION)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1228) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1228, are…

YELLOW: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S GAMES: DUCK DUCK GOOSE, HOT POTATO, LEAPFROG, MUSICAL CHAIRS

DUCK DUCK GOOSE, HOT POTATO, LEAPFROG, MUSICAL CHAIRS GREEN: IMPORTANT PERSON: ALPHA DOG, BIG CHEESE, HEAVYWEIGHT, TOP BANANA

ALPHA DOG, BIG CHEESE, HEAVYWEIGHT, TOP BANANA BLUE: FAMOUS PAINTINGS: AMERICAN GOTHIC, CAMPBELL'S SOUP CAN, SUNFLOWERS, THE SCREAM

AMERICAN GOTHIC, CAMPBELL'S SOUP CAN, SUNFLOWERS, THE SCREAM PURPLE: DOUBLE MISNOMERS (NEITHER WORD IS AN ACCURATE DESCRIPTION): ENGLISH HORN, GRAPE-NUTS, MANTIS SHRIMP, SWEETBREAD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It’s been a while since I’ve completed a game in yellow-green-blue-purple difficulty order, something I never do deliberately but which I always find oddly satisfying when it happens.

Yesterday’s Strands featured DUCK DUCK GOOSE, so I was immediately drawn to begin with that and the other CLASSIC CHILDREN’S GAMES — my favorite when I was a mischievous eight-year-old was a game called Knock Down Ginger which involved ringing people’s doorbells and running away. A bit mean, in hindsight, and now something that Ring Doorbells have possibly seen the end of.

DOUBLE MISNOMERS (NEITHER WORD IS AN ACCURATE DESCRIPTION) is an excellent group, but my ignorance of three of the four tiles prevented me from making the connection; the only one I was familiar with was GRAPE NUTS, a cereal whose absence of grapes and nuts has always puzzled me.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, October 20, 2026, game #1227)

YELLOW: FINISH: CLOSE, END, STOP, WRAP

CLOSE, END, STOP, WRAP GREEN: LACKEY: MINION, POODLE, PUPPET, STOOGE

MINION, POODLE, PUPPET, STOOGE BLUE: MUSTACHES: CHEVRON, HORSESHOE, PENCIL, WALRUS

CHEVRON, HORSESHOE, PENCIL, WALRUS PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF DISNEY CHARACTERS: ARIAL, BELL, DOCK, MINI