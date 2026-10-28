NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 28 (game #1235)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 27 (game #1234).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1235) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CURIOSITY

ROUT

SUBJECT

ATTRACTION

ATTACHMENT

SPIRIT

BODY

COARSE

CRUSH

WEIGH

SIGNATURE

INTEREST

RODE

OPPORTUNITY

FEELINGS

PERSEVERANCE

NYT Connections today (game #1235) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Love is in the air

Love is in the air GREEN: Messaging elements

Messaging elements BLUE: Red planet vehicles

Red planet vehicles PURPLE: Sounds like how you’d follow these

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1235) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROMANTIC LIKING

ROMANTIC LIKING GREEN: COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL

COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL BLUE: NASA MARS ROVERS

NASA MARS ROVERS PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PATHS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1235) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1235, are…

YELLOW: ROMANTIC LIKING: ATTRACTION, CRUSH, FEELINGS, INTEREST

ATTRACTION, CRUSH, FEELINGS, INTEREST GREEN: COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL: ATTACHMENT, BODY, SIGNATURE, SUBJECT

ATTACHMENT, BODY, SIGNATURE, SUBJECT BLUE: NASA MARS ROVERS: CURIOSITY, OPPORTUNITY, PERSEVERANCE, SPIRIT

CURIOSITY, OPPORTUNITY, PERSEVERANCE, SPIRIT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PATHS: COARSE, RODE, ROUT, WEIGH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Congratulations if you got NASA MARS ROVERS correct.

As I was looking at the tiles I had some vague memory of a connection between PERSEVERANCE and CURIOSITY, but couldn’t remember where from — although it could equally be describing stages of obsession.

Much easier to link was the COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL; despite these being words you never actually think about when you are using Outlook, Gmail or whatever, they are things that seem impregnated into our brains.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, October 27, 2026, game #1234)

YELLOW: MESS (WITH): FIDDLE, MEDDLE, TINKER, TRIFLE

FIDDLE, MEDDLE, TINKER, TRIFLE GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR: ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, STIRRUP

ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, STIRRUP BLUE: _____BELL: DIVING, JINGLE, LIBERTY, TACO

DIVING, JINGLE, LIBERTY, TACO PURPLE: BELL_____: BOTTOMS, JAR, PEPPER, TOWER