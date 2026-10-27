How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 for free online from anywhere

Overview The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 launches October 28 in the UK

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

Fans of Celebrity Traitors star Hannah Fry's work in the UK can finally watch the second season of her intriguing docuseries, The Future With Hannah Fry thanks to the BBC. Interestingly, the series has already aired in the US, Canada, and Australia back in 2024 (we'll tell you how to find the show in those territories, too).

Across six episodes in season 2, the mathematician/author/presenter/genius explains different aspects of our world, including superintelligence, how animals communicate, the computing power race between the US and China, how water supplies are dramatically declining, and what the future of the internet looks like.

If you're keen to learn more about the world around us and how science, nature, and society affects us all, here's how to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 online and on TV from anywhere for free.

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Can I watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 in the UK

In the UK, The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 is now available on BBC iPlayer for free.

The docuseries airs on BBC Two on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30pm BST, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday at the same time until December 2.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 in the US

As previously mentioned, The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 actually aired in the US a couple of years ago now, back in 2024.

You can find the docuseries on Amazon Prime Video or via Pluto TV.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the docuseries from anywhere.

How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 in Canada

In Canada, you can find The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 on Bloomberg Originals via Amazon Prime.

Away from home? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch The Future With Hannah Fry season 2 in Australia

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Viewers in Australia can watch The Future With Hannah Fry season 2 on SBS On Demand. It won't cost you, but you will need to endure a few ads.

Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 need to know

The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 episodes

Episode 1 - Super Intelligence: Examines the promises and threats of artificial intelligence and agency.

Examines the promises and threats of artificial intelligence and agency. Episode 2 - Animal Communication: Explores bioacoustics and AI decoding animal sounds.

Explores bioacoustics and AI decoding animal sounds. Episode 3 - Quantum Arms Race: Looks at the global race for quantum computing power between the US and China.

Looks at the global race for quantum computing power between the US and China. Episode 4 - Water: Investigates technology addressing shrinking global water reserves.

Investigates technology addressing shrinking global water reserves. Episode 5 - Pain: Explores future pain management technologies.

Explores future pain management technologies. Episode 6 - The Next Billion: Looks at what an influx of new web users means for the future of the internet

Other Hannah Fry documentaries and TV shows to watch

The Secret Genius of Modern Life (2022-2023)

The Infinite Explorer With Hannah Fry (2025-)

Making Sense of Cancer With Hannah Fry (2022)

Uncharted With Hannah Fry (2023)

AI Confidential With Hannah Fry (2026)

The Joy of Data (2016)

Magic Numbers: Hannah Fry's Mysterious World of Maths (2018)

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