Way back in January, we wrote about how retro cameras were making an unexpected resurgence. Now we're nearing the end of the year, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing — and I've rounded up some of our favorite old-school styled cameras of 2026.

'Retro' is a broad term, and these cameras span a wide spectrum too. Leica and Ricoh's dedicated black-and-white cameras are serious snappers optimized for monochrome photography, while the OM System PEN and Fujifilm X-T30 III have retro designs that'll beginner photographers will love.

At the more frivolous end of the market we have Camp Snap's basic, screen-free point-and-shoot, and a fuss-free film camera from Kodak that managed to produce some charming, characterful shots in our tests. And no retro camera roundup would be complete without the viral Kodak Charmera — a dinky keychain snapper that our Cameras Editor hates to love.

Scroll down to learn more about all of these retro wonders, and hit the View Details button for more info and links to our reviews.

Retro snappers

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