Yes, the viral Kodak Charmera is cheap right now — but I'd buy a different miniature keychain camera that's even better value, and it’s available in multiple designs
Is it too early to call this one an excellent stocking filler?
You'll likely need no introduction to the Kodak Charmera — the original $30 / 30g miniature keychain camera that sold by the bucketload last year. Its viral popularity inevitably drove up the price, but that increase has just been wiped out for the Amazon Prime Day sale — the Charmera at Amazon for $29.74 (US) / £29.75 (UK), both original and new Millennium editions, restores parity.
As a gift idea, you can't really go wrong with this cutesy miniature digital camera – though don't expect to bag great quality photos with it! I'm also here, however, to point out another miniature keychain camera which costs much less, especially in the UK — the Photo Creator Mini cam (series 3) at Amazon for $15.73 (US) / £10.40 (UK).
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Like the Charmera, the Photo Creator Mini is exceptionally lo-fi, but at a much lower price it feels even more like a toy camera — you'll struggle to find a cheaper digital camera you can easily attach to your keys and carry everywhere.
I've used both cameras extensively, so do check out my Charmera review and my Photo Creator Mini hands-on for more details. And you can find the best deals for these miniature toy cameras below.
Today's best miniature keychain camera deals (US)
The Photo Creator Mini in pink comes at the lowest price and features 6 customizable photo frames, 8 color filters, 3MP stills, 1080p video, and a built-in LED light. It also includes a 1GB microSD card.
There's a turquoise version for $15.99, too.
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The original Charmera comes in a blind box, meaning that you don't know which of the six versions of the 1.6MP digital camera you'll get. A microSD card is NOT included. There's a 1 in 49 chance of getting the limited edition version.
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The following year saw a new Y2K-inspired 'Millennium' edition Charmera. A new collection of designs and equipped with new photo filters, the Millennium edition is otherwise identical to the original, also coming in a blind box with a slim chance of bagging the limited-edition version.
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Today's best miniature keychain camera deals (UK)
The original Charmera is back to its original, low price. It comes in six versions and comes in a blind box, so you can't choose which style you'll get. A microSD card is NOT included. There's a 1 in 49 chance of getting the limited edition version.
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Kodak added a Y2K-inspired 'Millennium' edition of the Charmera this year, doubling the number of styles the camera is available in. The new version is equipped with new photo filters but is otherwise identical to the original, and it also comes in a blind box with a slim chance of bagging the limited-edition version.
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The Photo Creator Mini is available for much less than the Charmera and comes with 6 customizable photo frames, 8 color filters, 3MP stills, 1080p video, and a built-in LED light. It's available in numerous designs, mimicking camera types such as SLR, instant, and compact cameras.
Price check: £10.40 at Argos
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Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
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