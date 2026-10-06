You'll likely need no introduction to the Kodak Charmera — the original $30 / 30g miniature keychain camera that sold by the bucketload last year. Its viral popularity inevitably drove up the price, but that increase has just been wiped out for the Amazon Prime Day sale — the Charmera at Amazon for $29.74 (US) / £29.75 (UK), both original and new Millennium editions, restores parity.

As a gift idea, you can't really go wrong with this cutesy miniature digital camera – though don't expect to bag great quality photos with it! I'm also here, however, to point out another miniature keychain camera which costs much less, especially in the UK — the Photo Creator Mini cam (series 3) at Amazon for $15.73 (US) / £10.40 (UK).

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Like the Charmera, the Photo Creator Mini is exceptionally lo-fi, but at a much lower price it feels even more like a toy camera — you'll struggle to find a cheaper digital camera you can easily attach to your keys and carry everywhere.

I've used both cameras extensively, so do check out my Charmera review and my Photo Creator Mini hands-on for more details. And you can find the best deals for these miniature toy cameras below.

Today's best miniature keychain camera deals (US)

Kodak Charmera (original): was $34.99 now $29.74 at Amazon The original Charmera comes in a blind box, meaning that you don't know which of the six versions of the 1.6MP digital camera you'll get. A microSD card is NOT included. There's a 1 in 49 chance of getting the limited edition version. Read more Read less ▼

Kodak Charmera (Millennium): was $34.99 now $29.74 at Amazon The following year saw a new Y2K-inspired 'Millennium' edition Charmera. A new collection of designs and equipped with new photo filters, the Millennium edition is otherwise identical to the original, also coming in a blind box with a slim chance of bagging the limited-edition version. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best miniature keychain camera deals (UK)

Kodak Charmera (original): was £35 now £29.75 at Amazon The original Charmera is back to its original, low price. It comes in six versions and comes in a blind box, so you can't choose which style you'll get. A microSD card is NOT included. There's a 1 in 49 chance of getting the limited edition version. Read more Read less ▼