How to watch Time season 3 online for free – stream David Tennant prison drama from anywhere

Time is entering its third and final season as David Tennant's Bobby Bailey brings his story to a close at the Young Offenders Institution in the final installment of this BAFTA-winning drama.

You can watch Time season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally When: Sunday, October 11 Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

This latest edition of Time will throw Bobby into a new setting as he takes on perhaps the most complex inmates yet: teenagers. Meanwhile, Siobhan Finneran is back as chaplain Marie-Louise O’Dell, a woman who has lost her faith, and when a tragedy befalls the institution, she and Bailey will clash.

The story this time around really centers on two youths, Peter and James, who can't quite get to grips with their newfound incarceration. Both endure a tough first few weeks in the institution, while also dealing with the guilt and fallout of their own wrongdoing on the outside.

Ready to check in with Bobby Bailey one last time? Here's how to watch Time season 3 online and on TV – from anywhere.

Where can I watch Time for free?

BBC iPlayer will have all three episodes of Time season 3 available from Sunday, October 11.

You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.

If you'd prefer to watch on linear TV, the first episode will air on BBC One on October 11 at 9pm. Episode two will air the next day at the same time, and episode three will be on BBC One on Sunday, October 18 at 9pm.

Traveling outside the UK? You need a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch Time season 3 from anywhere

Time is free to stream on BBC iPlayer, as long as you have paid your TV license.

If you're keen to watch Time but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

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How to watch Time season 3 in the UK

In the UK, Time season 3 is available to stream via BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch the show on BBC One starting from Sunday, October 11 (with subsequent episodes airing on October 12 and October 18).

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch Time season 3 in the US

US viewers will have to wait to watch Time season 3 on BritBox, as the release date isn't until October 22.

The service costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 for the year), but you can get a free 7-day trial.

If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Time season 3 in Canada

Similar to the U.S., Time season 3 is available to stream in Canada on BritBox.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Time season 3 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Unfortunately, there is currently no release plan for Time season 3 in Australia.

The solution? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Time season 3 FAQs

Time season 3 cast

David Tennant as Bobby Bailey

as Bobby Bailey Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise O’Dell

as Marie-Louise O’Dell Daniel Ryan as Freddie Jennings

as Freddie Jennings Louis McCartney as James

as James Chukwubuikem Molokwu as Christopher

as Christopher Ollie McNulty as Peter

What has the David Tennant said about Time season 3?

Speaking to the BBC, David Tennant said: "The series is set in and around a young offender institution where my character, Bobby, is an officer. We follow what’s happening to him both at the prison and in his home life. We also follow what’s happening to some of the inmates and find out about why they’re there and what’s going on in their lives. Something happens towards the end of the first episode and Bobby’s left in a position where he knows more than the authorities do. He has to reckon with himself as to whether it’s right to be honest and truthful or defend his mate."

On the nature of this third installment, Tennant added: "There’s something about it being boys who are not yet men, who are all potential, and that potential being incarcerated. There’s something very galling about that. It’s quite scary because there’s a lot of energy in that moment in a young man’s life, in a boy’s life. It’s all that potential and it’s bottled and contained, which doesn’t feel right somehow. There’s a real sense of danger in that."

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