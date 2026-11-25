GTA 6 has been run through its graphical and frame rate paces across PS5 and Xbox consoles

Digital Foundry concluded that the Xbox Series X offers a 'substantially' smoother frame rate than the base PS5

The PS5 Pro delivered the best experience, of course, but the Xbox Series S lagged behind the other consoles

GTA 6's performance levels continue to provoke some intense debates online — and a new video from Digital Foundry comparing the visuals and frame rates of the different console versions of the game is likely to throw a freshly rendered cat among the pigeons.

The in-depth dive into the finer graphical details, and the frame rates you'll see on the PS5 and PS5 Pro, along with the Xbox Series X and Series S, brings up some interesting findings.

One of the most notable conclusions that Digital Foundry draws is that the Xbox Series X version runs more smoothly than GTA 6 on the base PS5. While they're pretty much identical in terms of the actual quality of the graphics — bar very minor and likely indiscernible variations — seemingly the Xbox "has a higher performance level"; and in this case, it isn't a small difference, but a substantial gap.

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Digital Foundry observes that "Xbox Series X players can expect a substantially more consistent experience here [with the frame rate] than PS5 players."

In scenes featuring big explosions and more intense fights, GTA 6 experiences bigger drops in frame rates on PS5 — and Sony's console isn't quite as smooth as the Xbox Series X for high-speed driving, too.

Of course, Digital Foundry points out that Sony's PS5 Pro is the best way to play. Here you get the benefit of a pretty much consistent maximum 30fps, and not much in the way of frame rate drops at all. Even in the busiest and most explosive action scenes, the PS5 Pro didn't drop below 20fps at the lowest — and it did temporarily plunge below that level on the other consoles.

Visually with the PS5 Pro, you also get sharper ray-traced shadows, and overall better-quality graphics featuring a considerably higher level of detail, with PSSR upscaling driving a 4K-like visual experience. In case you were wondering, the game is rendered at 1440p across all consoles except the Xbox Series S, which is 720p natively.

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Speaking of the Xbox Series S, this is where the wheels come off for GTA 6 in some respects. As noted, it's rendered at 720p to be upscaled to 1080p (using AMD's FSR 4.1), and overall the image quality is a lot softer. There's less graphical detail, and Digtial Foundry notes that "pop-in is much worse" (meaning the distance at which objects are rendered is closer, so they can seem to 'pop' into existence rather than appearing more naturally).

That said, GTA 6's graphics are still described as "broadly decent" on the Xbox Series S, even if the game definitely suffers more with fast driving and action scenes, as you'd expect. Digital Foundry tells us: "Rockstar has aimed for a high visual target here, and I think the system is just not capable of keeping up."

One additional irritating wrinkle is pointed out for the Xbox Series S version, in the form of an audio bug where the sound very briefly cuts out.

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Analysis: the frame game

Essentially, it sounds like on Xbox Series S, Rockstar has tried hard to maintain the visuals with no major compromises compared to the beefier consoles, by making a whole swathe of minor cutbacks and compromises across the board — which sadly don't amount to enough to keep GTA 6 running decently fluidly on the less powerful Xbox.

So, while Digital Foundry does concede that the game "still looks great from a visual perspective" on Xbox Series S, GTA 6 is "harder to recommend" on this console, and the "combination of frame rate issues and audio problems makes the system unusually problematic".

Outside of the Xbox Series S, you'll get a much smoother experience with GTA 6, although the ranking of the other consoles is clear enough: the PS5 Pro is at the top, followed by the Xbox Series X, which beats out the base PS5 with the Xbox offering a 'substantially' more robust frame rate.

Digital Foundry's hope is that the vanilla PS5's frame rate can be worked on by Rockstar and improved in updates, and I certainly hope that the glitchy audio on Xbox Series S can be patched up soon — this wasn't a bug I was aware of until Digital Foundry highlighted it.