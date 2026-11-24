As promised by Cyberleek, the final part (executable) of the leaked Xbox build of GTA 6 was released yesterday

Since then, modders have been making very fast progress in their efforts to get an unofficial PC port up and running

A PC version that reached the setup screen was shown off just a few hours after the executable leak, and shortly after, versions that actually booted into the game were shown

If you've been following the tale around that leaked Xbox build of GTA 6 you might be aware that what appears to be the final part of the build landed yesterday, allowing modders to start racing to make progress in terms of producing an unofficial PC port.

The group (or individual) responsible for the leak, Cyberleek, had said the release of the executable (EXE) — which was the missing piece of the previously leaked full build — would come on November 23, and they made good on that promise.

Or at least that's what has been widely reported, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest it's true — including some footage of the rapid progress made by those attempting to create a playable PC version (which, in case of any doubt, are obviously efforts that are illegal).

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Within mere hours of the EXE being made available someone had posted footage on Reddit showing them being able to boot into GTA 6 (just the intro and setup screens — this is from the 'Leonida project'). And not long after, some modders had gone further still.

In fact, in a Reddit post that notes "this is a historic moment", we can see that some PC tinkerers are now into the game itself, with footage of GTA 6's intro cut-scene being shown (albeit still in a rough and alpha-like state visually — as someone observed, it's "like watching the Mona Lisa getting painted"). There was also a version aired of an in-game scene (of Lucia in prison early on) with shaders working (although the graphics are still very wonky).

Seeing as the executable has been available for less than 24 hours (as I write this), that's pretty incredible progress towards making an unofficial PC port.

Analysis: AI, skepticism — and the inevitable scams

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The reason work is so speedy is because it's being vastly accelerated by the modders involved using AI to reverse engineer the leaked Xbox code in order to produce a PC version of GTA 6. There are two ways to do that — either a working copy that runs via emulation on PC, or a recompilation of the leaked Xbox code that actually runs natively.

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Both paths are being pursued by various groups in the gaming community, such as the aforementioned Leonida project, which is a recompilation effort — one that has now been shut down. Or at least the GitHub and Discord server have been taken down, as the project lead let us know on X (via Notebookcheck.net).

It's not surprising that Rockstar's legal weight is reportedly now being thrown around, and others involved in attempting to make an unofficial PC version are surely going to come under similar pressures.

Cyberleek stated that they believe the modding community will have GTA 6 emulated on PC "in a week" and while there remains controversy over how the timeline might pan out, it's clear that progress is accelerating at breakneck speed.

It's worth bearing in mind, though, that even if a playable PC version is up and running in the near future, any initial build will likely be pretty glitchy and buggy. If it's playable but keeps crashing or glitching out, that's one thing — it's entirely another to realize a fudged PC port that runs without hitches like the official game.

There's also another specter here, and that's scammers taking advantage of those who are looking to download a PC port. At TechRadar we don't condone downloading any illegal game or software at any time, but for those who do, the practice always carries its own risks — and this is especially true with the situation around GTA 6.

Because of this leak, and all the chatter about how quickly an unofficial PC port might arrive, scammers are going to be making downloads available which claim to be the 'full working game for PC' or similar, when in fact these files are simply malware that's going to compromise your system (perhaps to some very unfortunate end).

There are already scam downloads out there, designed to hook those who are tempted to try their luck because they haven't got a console and are desperate to play GTA 6 — and I'd imagine this malicious activity is going to increase exponentially now, given all the hype around GTA 6, and the level of interest in the unofficial PC port.

In short, alongside the rush to realize the PC port among the competing groups in the modding community, we're likely to see a legal barrage from Rockstar to block those attempts — and a whole lot of pain inflicted by scammers on the sidelines who are eager to take advantage of the overall situation and anticipation around a PC version.

Part of the reason a PC port is so sought after, aside from the desires of those who don't own a console, is because it'll run faster than the 30fps which is the ceiling for the PS5 and Xbox games. Even the PS5 Pro is limited to 30fps, although having played it on my console at the weekend, I can attest to the fact that it's a smooth 30fps, and I'm quite happy with how it runs in general.

Still, obviously there's no doubting that the PC version will be the best way to play in terms of frame rates, and the hope is that the development of all these unofficial versions of GTA 6 will spur on Rockstar to release the official PC port early — perhaps as soon as the start of next year.