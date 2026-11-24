Nothing's new AI earbuds have been officially teased, but don't expect them to play music
Pen and paper for the ears, anyone?
- Nothing teases Ear (note), new earbuds
- They're earbuds that record and transcribe your conversations
- Full release scheduled for December 8
Nothing has begun making some possibly concerning dalliances with AI tech, including its Nothing Ear (3a), which can record and transcribe calls or take 'Audio Snapshots' from voice notes you've been sent, or the Nothing Ear (3), with a Super Mic built into the case.
But until now, said buds have always played actual music too. Now, it sounds as if the company is ditching that aspect of its earbuds.
Nothing has begun teasing the new Ear (note), sharing some details with Bloomberg ahead of a full announcement on December 8. This looks set to be a transcription device, and many of these AI-toting gadgets have been coming to market over the last few years.
According to Bloomberg, both the earbuds and the case will have microphones embedded, and you can use them to record things around you. A companion app will let you access the recordings and their transcripts, all provided courtesy of AI.
A light indicator will show people that you're recording, though that's quite a half-baked measure to address the security concerns people have around this kind of spyware tech (not proving especially popular with those glasses, is it?), although Nothing has promised more ways it'll address security concerns. And we'll likely hear more about those at the full launch event.
Not for the likes of you or I
Is this the same product that Nothing teased on X a few days ago? To me, that looks more like the Nothing Dinner Service (a) from the image, but with the slogan "Be Present. It's noted" I'd say there's every chance this is actually a closeup of the Ear (note). Anyway, mark your calendars for December 8, folks.
As a tech journalist, I get inundated with review offers for AI transcription devices like the Nothing Ear (note). If you believe tech companies, they're the hot new thing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
However, I've yet to see anyone use any of these in public; they don't typically do anything the average smartphone voice recorder app doesn't.
Moreover, I've yet to find anything as convenient for note-taking and remembering conversations as ye olde classic: the pen and paper (plus a grasp of shorthand), which I still bring to meetings to log things I need to remember. No tech needed there.
So this isn't a general consumer device, the successor to the Nothing Ear (3a) or a new device it thinks you'll be putting in stockings at Christmas. It's a tool for niche use cases.
We'll have to see if people buy the Ear (note) or not. As I've said, this kind of category has limited popularity, especially since the AI bubble perhaps began to burst in October. Anyway, if you want something that'll play music, here are some good picks:
➡️ Read our full guide to the best earbuds
1. Best overall:
Technics EAH-AZ100
2. Best mid-range:
Cambridge Audio A100
3. Best budget:
Nothing Ear (a)
4. Best for noise-cancelling:
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra 2nd Gen
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Tom Bedford is a freelance contributor covering tech, entertainment and gaming. Beyond TechRadar, he has bylines on sites including GamesRadar, Digital Trends, Android Police, TechAdvisor, WhattoWatch and BGR. From 2019 to 2022 he was on the TechRadar team as the staff writer and then deputy editor for the mobile team.
- Becky Scarrott Audio Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.