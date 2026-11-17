Xiaomi unveils Clip earbuds, its first of the form

They're small, sound good and have sound leak reduction...

...but their US price is unconfirmed

After the less-than-impressive Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro, the Chinese giant is back with its newest pair of open earbuds, and these might be the real deal. The Xiaomi Clip are the brand's first cuff-style open-ears, and they're far better.

Unveiled alongside the brand's Smart Band 11 fitness tracker, these new earbuds show the company jumping on the massive trend of open earbuds, which let you hear what's going on around you while enjoying your music.

Let's start with the 'bad' news: while I was sent the Xiaomi Clip ahead of time to test out (impressions below), I wasn't told when they'll go on sale or, importantly, how much they'll cost in the US, although I have been told they'll cost £129 in the UK or €149.90 in European markets.

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I don't imagine you'll have to wait long for other MSRPs, though — they'll likely be released imminently — but it's why I can't give a definitive judgement into how good they are. I'd expect them to cost about $150 / AU$300 (well, depending if they make their way to the US, which is unlikely), but that's just a guess based on their predicted UK asking fee.

Time with the Clip

(Image credit: Future)

I've been testing the Xiaomi Clip for two weeks now, ahead of their unveiling. While I've yet to write a full review of the buds, my early impressions suggest these might just be the best open earbuds I've tested so far.

As soon as I took them out of the box, I was surprised by how small the charging case is; I love a compact case as it makes the buds more portable, and the Xiaomi Clip's is miniscule. The buds themselves are a normal size for such a design, and they use a more rigid arc than most open-ears; I initially thought they'd pinch a little when wearing them as a result, but after a fair few runs and cycle trips, I'll happily say I'm wrong.

The Xiaomi Clip use an 11mm driver, so not as spec'd out as some rivals, but I enjoy the simple and charming sound profile the brand has gone for. It's a simple V-shaped sound, offering the energetic bass and sharp treble you want from exercise buds, but with a surprising amount of detail in the mids.

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And an OpenWear Stereo Pro feature I really liked is back: the earbuds are designed to reduce sound leakage, wiping out the usual open-ear problem of your seat neighbours hearing your tunes. But another common clipping-bud feature is missing; there is a right and left earbud, so you can't use either in either ear, despite them being almost identical looking. A few times I've put the wrong earpieces in each ear.

That's not a massive issue, just a small annoyance, and the Xiaomi Clip are shaping up to be my first five-star pair of open ears. It just depends on how much they end up costing globally.

Watch this space…

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