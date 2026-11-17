Gen Z and Millennials are among the most likely to start their own businesses

More founders are becoming content creators on social media networks

AI can help run your business, but human authenticity is sought-after by customers

Almost half (46%) of global respondents in a recent LinkedIn survey said they wanted to start their own business – a figure that grows to two in three (63%) Millennials and three in four (72%) Gen Z.

But aspirations aside, the social networking platform also revealed that one in two Gen Z even plan to l launch their business within the next three years, demonstrating that action is being taken to fulfill dreams.

Consequently, the platform has seen a 125% increase in the number of Founder profiles in the US since 2022 – or a 275% increase among US Gen Z respondents.

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LinkedIn says more young people are starting their own businesses

LinkedIn thanked AI for lowering many barriers to entry, with 53% agreeing there are more opportunities to become an entrepreneur today than just five years ago. An overwhelming majority (92%) of small business owners now use AI, with benefits including faster launches (28%), launching with less capital (27%) and eliminating the need for a technical co-founder (27%).

But novel technologies aside, LinkedIn also says platforms like itself also play a role – 60% said social media makes it easier to find and reach customers where they are, and 42% noted that digital platforms have helped them to establish reputations.

Putting the two concepts together, LinkedIn also argues that professional networks have become more valuable as AI adoption has grown – something that four in five (78%) small business owners agreed with. Founders are especially fond of human networks when it comes to seeking peer advice on critical business decisions.

Entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to multiple revenue streams

The report found that 70% of SMB owners now have multiple revenue streams, which can often include one primary business and other smaller streams of revenue through consultancy or freelance work. Greater control and flexibility (47%) and higher earnings potential (41%) were among the biggest influencers for extra work.

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Video is also continuing to see considerable growth, with 73% of founders now describing themselves as content creators, up from 59% in a study just six months earlier. This could be a consequence of an increasingly digital, AI-driven world, in which consumers are seeking more human connections. Three in four (77%) founders agree their personal brand directly contributes credibility to their business.

In other words, we're living in a business world where AI assistance and human authenticity not only can, but must, coexist.

"Our research shows the relationships you create, the reputation you build and the people you can turn to for advice become even more valuable as AI helps support the everyday mechanics of a business," Senior Director for Economic Research Sharat Raghavan explained.

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