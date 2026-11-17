The UK has a 6GW target for AI capacity by 2030, but its data centers aren't moving quickly enough

The average connection wait time has grown to 14 months, up from 12 months globally

One in four say they only discovered an electrical problem after a failure or downtime

Four in five (79%) UK data center operators have blamed electrical or power-system issues for major disruptions, delays or downtime, leaving just 17% confident that they're fully-prepared for future AI workloads, new Fluke research has claimed.

And these challenges are already impacting operations, with around a third (32%) reporting that power problems have already limited their abilities to deploy high-density GPUs and AI workloads.

This is especially alarming given that the UK is targeting 6GW of data center capacity by the end of the decade spanning multiple large-scale AI Growth Zones.

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UK data centers are struggling with electricity supplies

With electrical infrastructure now seen as one of the biggest bottlenecks, only 41% say they have real-time visibility across their critical electrical systems. A further quarter (26%) say they only discovered electrical problems after a failure or downtime.

But it's not just the power infrastructure that's problematic – many operators are struggling to hire enough talent, with half (51%) admitting recruiting electrical technicians has become harder. Two in five (38%) say this has directly delayed infrastructure upgrades because they don't have the right people to lead an upgrade team.

As for new projects or expansions, operators are now seeing an average of 14 months to wait for additional grid connections or power capacity – two months longer than the UK average.

"As AI drives unprecedented demand for computing capacity, the electrical infrastructure inside data centres is becoming a critical bottleneck," Fluke Corporation President Parker Burke summarized.

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Looking ahead, the fact that the UK is falling behind the global average poses serious questions as to whether it can deliver on its 2030 AI targets. With grid constraints and skills shortages both threatening fast enough expansion, a more harmonious strategy involving the energy sector is clearly needed.

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