GoDaddy's AI website builder already supports 90+ third-party integrations

You can build and operate an ecommerce site with payment platform support

Early usage data shows it being a hit among service-based businesses

GoDaddy has launched Airo AI Builder, its own agentic operating system designed to create advanced websites.

Positioned as much more than a setup tool, Airo will instead let users both create and continue to refine their sites via a simple conversational interface, with website spanning both simple portfolios as well as web apps, online stores, online booking systems and more.

From launch, the agentic system already supports integrations with over 90 third-party tools including Slack, Notion and HubSpot, focusing on tasks like accessing databases and managing customer relationships.

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GoDaddy launches Airo AI Builder

The company recently released research which found service-based businesses accounted for more than one-third of the sites created, including health and body (13%), home and property (12%) and business services (11%) sectors. Food and travel (13%) also accounted for a large number of sites created, all of which are not typically associated with having extensive tech teams or expertise – making effective website building a challenge for many.

During Airo AI Builder's beta phase in the summer, around one-tenth of the use cases even included rebuild and reimagine projects – businesses looking to update or modernise their sites, who may not previously have had the right skills or resources.

On the ecommerce front, GoDaddy offers its own Payments platform but it also has a partnership with Stripe to let users collect payments, but more are set to come.

"For anyone who has found building a website a burden, it opens up the opportunity to take that first step, then keep improving as their customers’ needs and their business evolve," marketing-led growth VP Selina Bieber said, positioning Airo as a more comprehensive platform designed to see users through more than just the initial build.

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