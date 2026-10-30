Launching a business? GoDaddy’s Airo AI Builder can have your idea live in minutes

Your website says just as much about you as what your existing customers do, and that’s why you’ll want to make a good first impression. And, while it used to take months to put together a compelling website through code and toolkits, it’s now easier than it has ever been thanks to GoDaddy’s Airo AI Builder .

Airo AI Builder is a comprehensive website design tool that gives you the tools to construct a professional site, with a full commerce-ready backend, in minutes, not months, with code yours to keep so you can download it anytime.

Say It, Build It

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

If you remember the early internet, where sites were blocky, unintuitive messes built by code, you may fear that’s how your first effort will look. After all, how can you build something sleek and modern without knowing the first thing about website design?

Thankfully, GoDaddy’s Airo AI Builder removes all the friction of website construction without asking you to compromise on your ideas.

With a few prompts, Airo AI Builder can build a website, and then you can prompt it to change various elements with natural language input, while paid plans include a free domain for the first year.

Airo AI Builder is multimodal, too, meaning you can share all kinds of inspiration. Use a written prompt, drop in a file, a URL, or even use your voice to get started - Airo AI Builder does the rest, building a site in real time, and editing text and images directly doesn't use credits

Get Started for Free

New accounts include 50 free credits per month, letting you mock up your first design with no credit card info or subscription required, and paid plans start at 150 credits per month. Plus, you don’t need to lock in a plan to keep making changes — you can buy credits on a pay-as-you-go basis.

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You’ll only need to switch to a paid plan once you’re ready to publish, and any remaining credits can be used to edit websites via the AI chat. Editing text and images, previews, and domain setup are all free, however.

You can also use Airo AI Builder to build a web app, single pages, databases, and logic in minutes.

Imagine a client portal that your customers can use to check updates on a job, or an online store on your own domain. Then, there are uses like portfolios, online booking for a salon, trainer, or consultant, and more.

If you do decide to step into e-commerce, then Airo AI Builder includes everything so you can build product listings, a cart, and checkout from a conversation. That means everyone from restaurateurs to client relationship builders can find a way to build an impressive site.

Airo AI Builder's Starter plan lets you kick off a website or app with a free domain for the first year, makes your code your own, and access to marketing campaigns, while the Professional plan adds analytics (payments and bookings are available on all paid plans), as well as collaborator and SEO tools. Finally, the Ultimate plan allows you to publish up to 50 apps while scaling across multiple sites. No hosting fees, no runtime charges. Just your plan, and 24/7 phone and chat support in the US.

Airo AI Builder has the lowest starting price for annual entry plans in the market.

Remember, you can get started for free now, and a paid plan will get you additional features. All of this means the entire process is hassle-free, flexible, and can help you improve your business’ visibility, too. So, what are you waiting for? Start building your idea today with Airo AI Builder!