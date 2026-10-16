GoDaddy unlocks email, hosting, and commerce for AI agents

GoDaddy has launched new APIs to support business management and growth

The APIs let AI agents manage professional email, hosting, and ecommerce

The expanded Developer Platform is now available for free to users across the globe.

GoDaddy, the world’s biggest domain registrar, has just released an expansion to its Developer Platform that will let AI agents manage hosting, commerce, and professional email through dedicated APIs.

This latest release builds on GoDaddy’s domain APIs that were released in July 2026, and now includes premium domains and bulk domains. According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, the expanded platform now gives AI agents and developers a more complete, programmable path.

In practice, this means users can take a project from working code to a real, live business without leaving the development workflow.

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GoDaddy aims to solve the deployment bottleneck

According to GoDaddy, AI coding tools have compressed the time it takes for developers to turn an idea into reality. However, getting the application or website live can still mean having to jump between hosting platforms, email configuration, commerce tools, and domain settings – consuming time that developers could be using to focus on the bigger picture.

GoDaddy claims that by making its existing infrastructure programmable and interoperable, the Developer Platform will provide developers and the AI agents they use access to the services businesses need beyond the code itself.

Making AI-powered development accessible

The updated Developer Platform offers an all-in-one approach where developers, web agencies, tech pros, and AI coding agents can all access and manage GoDaddy products. Users can also integrate Node.js Hosting, delivering a simplified way to publish web apps, and benefit from app previews and built-in security features, including automatic HTTPS, a web application firewall, a CDN, and a managed MySQL database.

“The next generation of businesses will be built differently,” said Hemanth Guntupalli, chief technology officer of platforms at GoDaddy. “AI can turn an idea into working software in minutes, and we’re building the infrastructure that lets developers and AI agents take that software the rest of the way. From code to hosting, domains, email, and commerce, our customers can take their working application to a live business without breaking the flow.”

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APIs included in this update include:

Domain APIs: Providing access to domain search and name suggestions, including standard, premium, and bulk domains.

Providing access to domain search and name suggestions, including standard, premium, and bulk domains. Hosting APIs: Allowing users to deploy and operate Node.js apps directly from the command line or via AI agents.

Allowing users to deploy and operate Node.js apps directly from the command line or via AI agents. Email APIs: Users can purchase professional email, create mailboxes, and automate email configuration.

Users can purchase professional email, create mailboxes, and automate email configuration. Commerce APIs: Manage your GoDaddy commerce stores, orders, catalog, and customers.

GoDaddy highlights that these capabilities are designed to work as a connected system and are part of the company’s broader strategy to make it easier for businesses to build, launch, and operate online.

The expanded Developer Platform is now available for free to GoDaddy users worldwide.

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