Looking to get a gift for the gaming fan in your life before Cyber Monday sales are over? This guide is the one for you, with gifts between $10 and $50 to pick from, whether that's the KontrolFreek FPS Freek thumbstick caps for just $11.89 at Amazon, or the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Switch 2) which is just $47.39 at Amazon

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

In the UK, we've got some equally great deals between £10 and £50, such as those KontrolFreek thumbstick caps, this time for just £9.87 at Amazon and a PlayStation DualSense controller for £42.99 at Amazon.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for the best 15 gaming gifts I've found this Cyber Monday.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best gaming gift deals in the US

Save 53% Razer Basilisk V3: was $69.99 now $32.99 at Amazon This popular Razer mouse is an excellent upgrade option for anyone looking to swap out their existing accessories, and this deal for over 50% off means it won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This affordable gaming headset will plug into your PC or favorite game console to offer immersive audio (perfect for listening out for sneaky opponents) and help you maintain comms with your squad. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Kraken V4 X: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Looking to spend a little more? This Razer Kraken headset offers 7.1 surround sound, powerful drivers and is capable of producing excellent audio that'll make your favorite games sing. Read more Read less ▼

Ask Iwata: was $22.99 now $17.11 at Amazon Satoru Iwata was a beloved Nintendo CEO, and this book of wisdom is sure to inspire readers this holiday season. Read more Read less ▼

The Creative Gene: was $22.99 now $18.95 at Amazon Ever wanted to delve into the mind of gaming's Hideo Kojima? This book will explain his inspirations and thoughts in his own words. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best gaming gift deals in the UK

KontrolFreek FPS Freek (PS5): £9.87 at Amazon Need a cheap stocking filler gift? You're looking at the best option for gamers (just make sure you get the correct shape for their console's controller). FPS Freek (Xbox Series X): £11.89 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Razer Basilisk V3: was £69.99 now £28.40 at Amazon This pricier pick from Razer is a great upgrade option if you're ready to finally swap out that aging accessory, or want to treat someone who owns a gaming PC. Read more Read less ▼

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This affordable gaming headset is a solid entry point for newer online gamers who want to hear their game better and communicate with their teammates. Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Afterglow Wave controller (Switch 2): £34.99 at Amazon This cheap wireless Switch 2 controller isn't on sale but it isn't expensive at full-price and it's solid pick up if you need more Nintendo handsets for Mario Kart or Smash Bros. Read more Read less ▼

Ask Iwata: was £18.99 now £14.25 at Amazon Looking for a more chill book of inspiration to give? Look no further than this superb book from the late great Satoru Iwata. Read more Read less ▼

The Creative Gene: was £18.99 now £14.25 at Amazon Kojima has a wonderful creative mind, and this book in his own words will help you understand the things that inspire his genius. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK