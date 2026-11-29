Looking to get a last-minute gaming gift before Cyber Monday is over? I’ve found 15 amazing deals under $50 from accessories to books to games
Today's best deals on gifts for the gamer in your life
Looking to get a gift for the gaming fan in your life before Cyber Monday sales are over? This guide is the one for you, with gifts between $10 and $50 to pick from, whether that's the KontrolFreek FPS Freek thumbstick caps for just $11.89 at Amazon, or the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Switch 2) which is just $47.39 at Amazon
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
In the UK, we've got some equally great deals between £10 and £50, such as those KontrolFreek thumbstick caps, this time for just £9.87 at Amazon and a PlayStation DualSense controller for £42.99 at Amazon.
So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for the best 15 gaming gifts I've found this Cyber Monday.
US Quick Deals
- KontrolFreek FPS Freek (PS5):
was $16.99now $11.89 at Amazon
- 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller (Switch 2):
was $69.99now $47.39 at Amazon
- Catan (6th edition):
was $49.99now $24.99 at Amazon
- Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry:
was $19.99now $11.49 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- KontrolFreek FPS Freek (PS5): £9.87 at Amazon
- Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charger Case:
was £49.99now £39.99 at Amazon
- Catan (6th edition):
was £49.99now £22.49 at Amazon
- Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry:
was £16.99now £13.61 at Amazon
Today's best gaming gift deals in the US
These controller attachments are a cheap gift for the gamer in your life, and can help give them an edge in their next round of Call of Duty, or their FPS of choice.
FPS Freek (Xbox Series X): $11.89 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
This affordable gaming mouse will be an excellent companion to a new gaming laptop (nobody wants to be using a trackpad), and an even better stocking filler.
Read moreRead less▼
This popular Razer mouse is an excellent upgrade option for anyone looking to swap out their existing accessories, and this deal for over 50% off means it won't break the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
This affordable gaming headset will plug into your PC or favorite game console to offer immersive audio (perfect for listening out for sneaky opponents) and help you maintain comms with your squad.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking to spend a little more? This Razer Kraken headset offers 7.1 surround sound, powerful drivers and is capable of producing excellent audio that'll make your favorite games sing.
Read moreRead less▼
This stylish, cheap Switch 2 case will pair nicely with a new console, allowing you to keep Nintendo's portable safe if you take it on the go with you.
Read moreRead less▼
This is my Switch 2 controller of choice. It's nearly a third-off right now, and would make an excellent gift for any Nintendo gamer.
Read moreRead less▼
What's better than unboxing one game for your Nintendo Switch 2 on Christmas day? Unboxing two games! Especially two excellent titles at that.
Read moreRead less▼
Be it a second Xbox controller for split-screen co-op or a handset for your PC, this controller deal is one to consider.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the best two-player board games available, this is a great pick up for couples.
Read moreRead less▼
A superb board game and an excellent gift for anyone, especially if you're tired of boring games like Monopoly.
Read moreRead less▼
Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 who want to actually play the real thing will love this D&D expansion.
Read moreRead less▼
Books are wonderful gifts and this engaging insight into the video game industry is sure to intrigue many fans of the genre.
Read moreRead less▼
Satoru Iwata was a beloved Nintendo CEO, and this book of wisdom is sure to inspire readers this holiday season.
Read moreRead less▼
Ever wanted to delve into the mind of gaming's Hideo Kojima? This book will explain his inspirations and thoughts in his own words.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best gaming gift deals in the UK
Need a cheap stocking filler gift? You're looking at the best option for gamers (just make sure you get the correct shape for their console's controller).
FPS Freek (Xbox Series X): £11.89 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
This cheap gaming mouse will be an excellent companion to a new gaming laptop and won't break the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
This pricier pick from Razer is a great upgrade option if you're ready to finally swap out that aging accessory, or want to treat someone who owns a gaming PC.
Read moreRead less▼
This affordable gaming headset is a solid entry point for newer online gamers who want to hear their game better and communicate with their teammates.
Read moreRead less▼
This headset will properly immerse you in your game with some impressive audio credentials.
Read moreRead less▼
This Switch 2 case won't just protect your console, it'll keep it powered up too thanks to its included power bank. It's easily the best Switch 2 accessory I own.
Read moreRead less▼
This cheap wireless Switch 2 controller isn't on sale but it isn't expensive at full-price and it's solid pick up if you need more Nintendo handsets for Mario Kart or Smash Bros.
Read moreRead less▼
Need a new PS5 controller? The standard handset is over a third-off, which is nothing to sniff at.
Read moreRead less▼
Be it a second Xbox controller for split-screen co-op or a handset for your PC, this Xbox deal is one to consider.
Read moreRead less▼
I've just bought this game and I love it. It's perfect for two-players looking to enjoy a tech-free evening.
Read moreRead less▼
Catan is one of the world's most popular board games for a good reason. Get this board game while it's so cheap.
Read moreRead less▼
If you loveWoW, this D&D expansion is an excellent way to experience the tabletop RPG for the first time (and it's great for existing D&D players too).
Read moreRead less▼
Books are my favorite gift to give, and Jason Schrier's industry insights will be super interesting to gamers keen to understand the context behind what they enjoy.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for a more chill book of inspiration to give? Look no further than this superb book from the late great Satoru Iwata.
Read moreRead less▼
Kojima has a wonderful creative mind, and this book in his own words will help you understand the things that inspire his genius.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.