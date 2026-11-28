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The best PS5 Black Friday deals still available — latest console stock, discounted controllers, cheap games, SSDs, and more
We're finding all of the best offers that are still live this weekend
Even though Black Friday is behind us, this year's PS5 deals are still live at many retailers, so there's still a chance to snag one of the rare console bundles, or a saving on some top games and accessories. I'm rounding up all of the best for you right here this weekend and into Cyber Monday.
As I hinted at above, PS5 console and bundle deals are hard to find this year. We've spotted a few, though, and will do our best to share all the latest ones here. Just know that most are selling out extremely quickly, or only offer a very small discount, if any, on the recommended price. PS5 Pro stock and deals, meanwhile, are completely nonexistent.
Because of the difficulties with consoles, we'll also be focusing on a lot of other PS5 Black Friday deals across games and accessories, as they are more important than ever. If you've been waiting to pick up a new controller, a headset, or one of the year's biggest games, now is generally the best time to strike.
Not to mention some smaller accessories that you can pick up, too, such as grips, thumbsticks and protectors for your Portal. We're still looking for any half-decent storage deals as well, although SSDs are still suffering from the price hikes we've seen all year.
In any case, you'll find our favorite deals below, and we'll continue adding more offers, deals, sales, and discounts to this page as they appear. That'll hopefully give you plenty of ideas for yourself or as a gift for that PlayStation gamer among your friends or family.
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
PS5 stock check links
Note: A lot of places have inflated prices for any PS5 stock. I'm not recommending you buy at inflated prices — these links are so you can check in case any of these stores officially restock.
- Amazon: check PS5 stock
- Best Buy: check PS5 stock
- Gamestop: check PS5 stock
- Newegg: check PS5 stock
- Walmart: check PS5 stock
Best PS5 Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: consoles & games from $29.97
- PlayStation Direct: $20 off all DualSense controllers
- Best Buy: save $30 on PS5 bundles
- Walmart: PS5 games from just $9.97
- GameStop: games from $1.99; accessories from $4.97
- Target: discounts on Resi Requiem & Modern Warfare 4
My top PS5 Black Friday deals right now
Sadly, no discount yet, but where else could we start this coverage of the best PS5 items to snag this month than with the biggest beast of all of gaming right now?
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This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad.
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If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so you've got options.
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This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal.
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A lowest-ever price on one of my favorite PS5 games of the year is a brilliant deal this Black Friday and perfect for gifting a fan during the holidays or for adding to your own backlog on the cheap.
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One of my favorite gaming headsets ever made is the subject of an almighty price cut rioght now and should be right up there for consideration if you have a decent budget. It offers the full package from sound to features, and at this price is the cheapest it's been all year.
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Getting these buds for a bit over the $100 mark seemed like a ridiculous proposition as recently as just a few months ago, but here we are. If you prefer buds over headsets and are looking for something for PS5 and/or PlayStation Portal, then these are terrific.
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It doesn't always have to be expensive to be a great PS5 Black Friday deal, as KontrolFreek's goodies always prove — and these Heist Edition thumbsticks are ideal for GTA 6 (or any other action-adventure game, for that matter) and are discounted too!
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Best PS5 Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: save £50 on the DualSense Edge
- Very: games from just £9.99
- Argos: get a DualSense for just £33 with GTA 6
- PlayStation.com: PS5 consoles in stock now
- Currys: save £90 on PSVR2
- The Game Collection: save £10 on the PlayStation Portal
- EE: lowest PS Portal price, and up to £27 off DualSense controllers
- ShopTo: save up to 13% on PS Store cards
One of the few PS5 bundle deals that's still in stock for Black Friday is this option over at EE. It includes a PS5 Digital Edition, an extra DualSense controller, and a £100 EE Game Card. That last item can be used to add funds to your PlayStation account to buy games on the PlayStation Store, including Grand Theft Auto 6. Altogether, this bundle has everything you need to get started, including that extra controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
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It's a small discount, but anything on the Portal is worthy of recognition right now, and anything that goes a long way to remove the price hike the device saw this year is welcome in my book. A good price, and you'll get excellent value out of it if you love to play on the go and cloud stream games too.
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Five quid off GTA 6. That's an exceptional deal for one of the best games ever made, and the biggest and best you can play right now. Do not hesitate!
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The latest entry in the Call of Duty series gets its traditional Black Friday discount — and it's a significant one. We called it a "generational Call of Duty game" in our five-star review, praising the blockbuster campaign and fantastic multiplayer modes that are some of the best in the series.
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If you want some PlayStation Store credit to buy GTA 6, renew your PS Plus membership, or spend on a few games in the Black Friday sale, then it's worth topping up at ShopTo. You can also save an extra 5% this weekend by using the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to make your funds go further.
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The DualSense Edge is a fantastic high-end gamepad that will offer PS5 players an extra edge in competitive online play, or just another way to customise and maximise their preferences for controls. And at this price, it's a great deal too for UK shoppers.
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This is a huge deal for anyone in the UK looking for a top-tier PS5 headset. It received a full five-star score from us, even when factoring in its listing price, so this is a super deal for a brilliant headset. The listing might say 'PC/Mac' but rest assured this will work with PS5.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Top up your PS Store funds for less — and get free money?
If your new console has already arrived, or it's on the way, and you're planning on buying anything from the PlayStation Store — whether that's GTA 6, a new PS Plus membership, or anything from the Black Friday sale — you're better off topping up your funds through ShopTo first.
The retailer currently has all denominations of PS Store credit discounted, plus you can use the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to save an extra 5% on top. It's basically free money.
PlayStation Store £70 Credit: was
£70 now £60.85 at Shopto
The one bundle deal in the UK
If you're waking up this morning and wondering where all the PS5 bundle deals are in the UK, well, most have sold out over the last few days.
However, I've spotted this one saviour at EE, which includes a PS5 Digital Edition console, an extra DualSense controller, and a £100 EE GameCard, which you can use to buy funds to spend on games on the PlayStation Store. Perhaps for a little game called GTA 6?
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition + DualSense Controller + £100 EE Game Card: was
£684.98 now £644.98 at EE
PS5 Black Friday deals are still out there
Hello and thanks for joining me this weekend for our live coverage of this year's PS5 Black Friday deals.
The past week has been a little chaotic as we try to keep up with the limited PS5 consoles and bundles that have been available, as well as the top offers on games, accessories, SSDs, and more. I'll be continuing that over the next couple of days and into Cyber Monday, so if you're still hunting for a PS5 bargain, you're in the right place.
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