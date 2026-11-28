Even though Black Friday is behind us, this year's PS5 deals are still live at many retailers, so there's still a chance to snag one of the rare console bundles, or a saving on some top games and accessories. I'm rounding up all of the best for you right here this weekend and into Cyber Monday.

The best PS5 Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future / Sony / Rockstar) Jump to...

1. US deals

2. UK deals

As I hinted at above, PS5 console and bundle deals are hard to find this year. We've spotted a few, though, and will do our best to share all the latest ones here. Just know that most are selling out extremely quickly, or only offer a very small discount, if any, on the recommended price. PS5 Pro stock and deals, meanwhile, are completely nonexistent.

Because of the difficulties with consoles, we'll also be focusing on a lot of other PS5 Black Friday deals across games and accessories, as they are more important than ever. If you've been waiting to pick up a new controller, a headset, or one of the year's biggest games, now is generally the best time to strike.

Not to mention some smaller accessories that you can pick up, too, such as grips, thumbsticks and protectors for your Portal. We're still looking for any half-decent storage deals as well, although SSDs are still suffering from the price hikes we've seen all year.

In any case, you'll find our favorite deals below, and we'll continue adding more offers, deals, sales, and discounts to this page as they appear. That'll hopefully give you plenty of ideas for yourself or as a gift for that PlayStation gamer among your friends or family.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Note: A lot of places have inflated prices for any PS5 stock. I'm not recommending you buy at inflated prices — these links are so you can check in case any of these stores officially restock.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals in the US

My top PS5 Black Friday deals right now

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79.99 at Amazon Sadly, no discount yet, but where else could we start this coverage of the best PS5 items to snag this month than with the biggest beast of all of gaming right now? Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($30.99) PS5 DualSense Edge: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($20.99) Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so you've got options. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% ($29.99) Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: was $59.99 now $30 at Amazon A lowest-ever price on one of my favorite PS5 games of the year is a brilliant deal this Black Friday and perfect for gifting a fan during the holidays or for adding to your own backlog on the cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($150) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of my favorite gaming headsets ever made is the subject of an almighty price cut rioght now and should be right up there for consideration if you have a decent budget. It offers the full package from sound to features, and at this price is the cheapest it's been all year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy Getting these buds for a bit over the $100 mark seemed like a ridiculous proposition as recently as just a few months ago, but here we are. If you prefer buds over headsets and are looking for something for PS5 and/or PlayStation Portal, then these are terrific. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($5.10) KontrolFreek Heist Edition thumbsticks: was $16.99 now $11.89 at Amazon It doesn't always have to be expensive to be a great PS5 Black Friday deal, as KontrolFreek's goodies always prove — and these Heist Edition thumbsticks are ideal for GTA 6 (or any other action-adventure game, for that matter) and are discounted too! Read more Read less ▼

Best PS5 Black Friday deals in the UK

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition + DualSense Controller + £100 EE Game Card: was £684.98 now £644.98 at EE Tech & Gaming One of the few PS5 bundle deals that's still in stock for Black Friday is this option over at EE. It includes a PS5 Digital Edition, an extra DualSense controller, and a £100 EE Game Card. That last item can be used to add funds to your PlayStation account to buy games on the PlayStation Store, including Grand Theft Auto 6. Altogether, this bundle has everything you need to get started, including that extra controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Read more Read less ▼

PlayStation Portal (Midnight Black): was £219.99 now £205 at EE Tech & Gaming It's a small discount, but anything on the Portal is worthy of recognition right now, and anything that goes a long way to remove the price hike the device saw this year is welcome in my book. A good price, and you'll get excellent value out of it if you love to play on the go and cloud stream games too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% (£5.04) GTA 6 (PS5): was £69.99 now £64.95 at Amazon Five quid off GTA 6. That's an exceptional deal for one of the best games ever made, and the biggest and best you can play right now. Do not hesitate! Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% (£22) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (PS5): was £69.99 now £47.99 at Amazon The latest entry in the Call of Duty series gets its traditional Black Friday discount — and it's a significant one. We called it a "generational Call of Duty game" in our five-star review, praising the blockbuster campaign and fantastic multiplayer modes that are some of the best in the series. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% (£9.15) PlayStation Store £70 Credit: was £70 now £60.85 at ShopTo.Net If you want some PlayStation Store credit to buy GTA 6, renew your PS Plus membership, or spend on a few games in the Black Friday sale, then it's worth topping up at ShopTo. You can also save an extra 5% this weekend by using the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to make your funds go further. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£50) DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon The DualSense Edge is a fantastic high-end gamepad that will offer PS5 players an extra edge in competitive online play, or just another way to customise and maximise their preferences for controls. And at this price, it's a great deal too for UK shoppers. Read more Read less ▼