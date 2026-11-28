50+ Black Friday deals on 5-star reviewed products — we gave these headphones, TVs, air fryers, phones, gaming headsets, chargers and more our highest rating, so you know they're really worth buying
The five-star club
We know the difficulty with Black Friday deals: you see a big discount on something that fits the bill, but is it actually a good product. Or, ideally, is it a great product? The TechRadar team has been hunting down Black Friday deals all week, and we've been making some of those same same quality judgments ourselves: is this still a good deal if it's on a product that's only 'okay'?
So we had an idea: what if we took that question away, and presented you with a list that's all killer, no filler. Nothing but net. Solid gold every time. So that's what you're looking at here: we combed through the sales to find a) products that we scored the full five stars to in our real-world reviews, and then b) that had an actually good Black Friday discount.
Here are 56 great options you'd have been delighted with at full price, and you'll be doubly pleased with if you grab them on a deal.
Black Friday deals — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
Today's best mobile tech deals
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon
What we said: "The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max take last year’s Pro reinvention and refine it in all the right places — but the cameras are where Apple has made the biggest leap, with a variable aperture and finally useful Pro controls giving you more creative freedom without sacrificing the effortless shooting iPhone is known for."
Read our full iPhone 18 Pro review
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What we said: “With an impressive power output, quad-port design and quirky robot form, the UGreen Uno Charger 100W establishes itself as one of the best wall chargers on the market.”
Read our full UGreen Uno Charger 100W review
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What we said: "Everything from the setup to using it to track and find your precious items is familiar, yet ultimately better than before."
Read our full AirTag 2 review
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What we said: “A worthwhile upgrade for anyone using a Series 9 or older, with Readiness Score and improved health sensing making everyday tracking more useful.”
Read our full Apple Watch Series 12 review
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What we said: “The full suite of Garmin functionality, from sleep tracking to a bewildering array of activities, is on offer within a device that can monitor altitude, temperature, and atmospheric pressure, is a fully functioning dive watch, and is loaded with both LTE and two-way satellite messaging."
Read our full Garmin Fenix Pro 8 microLED review
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What we said: "The Garmin MARQ Golfer (Gen 2) is the absolute best golf watch on the market in my view, and money can’t buy a better wrist-bound golf course companion; from strap to screen, from accuracy to apps, it’s basically perfect."
Read our full Garmin MARQ Golfer (Gen 2) review
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What we said: "The Mini 5 Pro is the top performer for beginner drones. DJI has squeezed a phenomenal array of tech into a 249.9g body. The larger 1-inch sensor and DJI's log color profile deliver class-leading video quality, while DJI has also raised the bar for flight and safety features in a such a compact drone."
Read our full DJI Mini 5 Pro review
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What we said: “An excellent 360 camera that gives both the GoPro Max 2 and the Insta360 X6 a serious run for their money, particularly after dark.”
Read our full DJI Osmo 360 II review
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What we said: “This is the most capable small 360 camera I've tested to date, and worth the hefty asking price for anyone looking for the finest all-round performer in its class."
Read our full Insta360 X6 review
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What we said: “The most effective and pleasant writing tablet I could ever imagine, and one that will surely bring new users into the reMarkable fold."
Read our full reMarkable Paper Pro Move review
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Today's best audio deals
What we said: “The feature set, more meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life in Nothing's joint-fourth stab at true wireless earbuds are spot on.”
Read our full Nothing Ear (a) review
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What we said: “If you're a music lover who wants zealous audio quality, great noise cancellation and excellent mics for call-handling, you've found your set of earbuds – the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2 better all their rivals in these key areas.”
Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review
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What we said: “The 1MORE Triple Driver in-ear headphones serve up stellar audio, great build quality and an attractive design for not that much money.”
Read our full 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones review
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What we said: “The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are a seriously good set of wireless over-ear headphones, offering excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus excellent sound and call quality.”
Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review
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What we said: “The king of active noise-cancellation is back with a product that’s just a mild improvement on the model it replaces – which is, frankly, all it really needed to be.”
Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review
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What we said: “Impressive in pretty much every respect, this S3 version of the Px7 is one of Bowers & Wilkins’ very best products when judged on a pound-for-pound basis — and I do not say that lightly.”
Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review
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What we said: “Unless you consider class-leading noise-cancellation to be more important than class-leading sound, there’s really no reason not to give the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 your complete and undivided attention.”
Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 review
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What we said: “The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is the best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing… For this money, it's head-scratchingly good.”
Read our full Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review
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What we said: “The JBL Go 5 is a spectacular small-sized speaker that improves on just about everything we loved about its predecessor. With more powerful, cleaner sound, new ambient lighting, and an ultra-durable build, the Go 5 is an accomplished upgrade.”
Read our full JBL Go 5 review
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What we said: “This is not a small upgrade – it makes a clear case for itself over the JBL Flip 6, even though the older model will be available for cheaper now. It sounds excellent, it's full of good features, and it's great value.”
Read our full JBL Flip 7 review
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What we said: “It's an engaging and enjoyable portable speaker, and represents excellent value for money, even though it's pricier than the smaller Flip 7.”
Read our full JBL Charge 6 review
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What we said: “Bang & Olufsen has stopped just short of the cutting edge where the specification of the new A1 3rd Gen is concerned – but it’s gone all the way (and then some) when it comes to pride of ownership, sonic performance and perceived value.”
Read our full Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen review
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What we said: “The JBL Xtreme 5 is a sensational upgrade with bigger bass, enhanced clarity, and even more power than its predecessor. The speaker’s inclusion of edge-lighting, lossless USB-C audio, and an IP68 rating only helps to cement the Xtreme 5 as one of the best party speakers around.”
Read our full JBL Xtreme 5 review
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What we said: “This model provides spectacular sound with imposing deep bass, a wide range of connectivity options, a striking look with eye-catching lighting, and even mic support for karaoke.”
Read our full Sony ULT Tower 5 review
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What we said: “These powered stereo speakers are robust in build, rich in sound and refined in design – and they fit seamlessly into a wide variety of situations too.”
Read our full Kanto Ren review
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What we said: “As a gateway drug into a lifetime of ever-more capable, ever-more expensive passive loudspeakers, the Dali Kupid are very hard indeed to argue with.”
Read our full Dali Kupid review
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What we said: “Small they may be, but sonically, they’re anything but. I love them for their clear-mindedness, from stunning vocal articulation and tactile transients to deep, thrumming robustness.”
Read our full Dali Sonik 1 review
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Today's best TV & soundbar deals
What we said: “The LG C6 is yet another excellent entry in LG's C-series OLED lineup, and it's a appreciable upgrade. It's more color-accurate, brighter and delivers even more powerful contrast than the C5, it comes with a new, faster processor, and like its predecessor it delivers a full suite of gaming features and an intuitive smart TV platform.”
Read our full LG C6 review
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What we said: “The Samsung S90H is an excellent mid-range OLED for watching movies and gaming, with a great viewing experience even in a bright room.”
Read our full Samsung S90H review
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What we said: “The LG G6 OLED TV is a fantastic TV, delivering superb picture quality, unbeatable gaming performance and features and an intuitive smart TV platform.”
Read our full LG G6 review
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What we said: “With a bright, colorful, contrast-rich picture and a full suite of gaming features, the S95H is top-tier at nearly everything it does.”
Read our full Samsung S95H review
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What we said: “The Klipsch Flexus Core 300 is big and expensive for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, but it provides an incredible listening experience.”
Read our full Klipsch Flexus Core 300 review
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What we said: “The Samsung HW-Q990H is yet another fantastic flagship soundbar from Samsung that delivers the same superb Dolby Atmos performance as its predecessor.”
Read our full Samsung HW-Q990H review
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What we said: “It’s not the cheapest option out there, but the Marshall Heston 120 is deserving of its price-tag thanks to its impressive width, excellent Atmos effects, top-tier music-playing abilities and drop-dead gorgeous design.”
Read our full Marshall Heston 120 review
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What we said: “The Trio throws off the shackles of some of Sony’s current soundbars, using hi-fi grade speaker designs and up to 24 virtual speakers created by Sony’s amazing 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to craft one of the most powerful but also most refined, balanced and immersive soundstages I’ve heard from a one-box speaker package.”
Read our full Sony Bravia Theater Trio review
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Today's best kitchen tech deals
What we said: “If you're in the market for your first espresso machine, but you don't have much countertop space available, the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is a great option. It's semi-automated, meaning it handles part of the coffee-making process for you, but still lets you take control and experiment to achieve the flavor you prefer."
Read our full De'Longhi La Specialista Touch review
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What we said: “It's a premium automatic espresso machine that gives you total control over how your drinks taste, even if you have no barista experience whatsoever. It's a cinch to keep clean as well, and its high-quality build and materials make it a pleasure to use."
Read our full Philips Café Aromis review
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What we said: “It offers great, consistent performance and stylish looks for a bargain price. Its Cold Brew mode works very well, too, making this model one of the best entry-level coffee makers we've tested in a long time."
Read our full De'Longhi Dedica Duo review
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What we said: “An upgraded version of the original Ninja Blast, with a more powerful motor and tougher blade unit. Together, they make light work of just about any smoothie ingredients you can throw at them, including rock-hard frozen fruit."
Read our full Ninja Blast Max review
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What we said: “It can slice, dice, julienne, even peel – and that’s just a few of its many uses. It’s also got a massive 16-cup capacity, but an insert configures it into a smaller 2.5-cup bowl. Even the chute can be adjusted!"
Read our full Breville the Paradice 16 review
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What we said: "Combining gorgeous design and perfect results, the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is a highly capable coffee maker that will appeal to anyone keen on a more hands-on approach to brewing delicious coffee."
Read our full KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine review
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Today's best gaming deals
What we said: “Wonderfully presented, it masterfully blends realism with artistic flair and brings meaty and satisfying weapon simulation that elevates every firefight. This is quite simply Call of Duty at its very best.”
Read our full Modern Warfare 4 is Call of Duty review
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What we said: “A near-perfect port of FromSoftware’s masterpiece, Elden Ring sings on Switch 2. Minimal pop-in and occasionally stuttery enemy animations are easily overlooked when performance is otherwise so slick in handheld mode."
Read our full Elden Ring Tarnished Edition review
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What we said: "It takes everything that was good and drives it up into the stratosphere, fixing a lot of the gripes we had. Battery life has increased by well over 200%, audio connectivity is otherworldly, the soundstage is vastly improved, and the software suite is far more refined in contrast to what it once was."
Read our full Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2 review
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What we said: "It packs an astounding amount of improvement into its familiar design. With crystal-clear gaming audio and an equally exceptional microphone, you'll never need to rely on another headset again."
Read our full Razer BlackShark V3 review
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What we said: “With crystal-clear gaming audio and an equally exceptional microphone, you'll never need to rely on another headset again.."
Read our full Razer BlackShark V3 review
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What we said: "Raises the bar for open-back gaming audio, with a winning combination of incredible comfort and pristine audio underpinned by studio-grade drivers."
Read our full Sony InZone H6 Air review
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What we said: "With added simultaneous dual connectivity and iCue’s clever Sonarworks SoundID, the Corsair Void v2 MAX Wireless becomes a powerful tool in the gaming arsenal of those wanting smart audio features and great performance."
Read our full Corsair Void v2 MAX Wireless review
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What we said: “Its blazing-fast 480Hz OLED panel has a snappy 0.03ms response time, and vibrant colors, and comes equipped with handy visual modes ideal for tournament-level play."
Read our full Sony Inzone M10S review
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What we said: “It makes great use of Samsung’s brilliant, 4th-gen QD-OLED panel. Its HyperNits and ObsidianShield technologies augment the panel further and it has every image adjustment feature you could wish for, whether you focus on work or play."
Read our full Gigabyte MO32U24 review
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What we said: “Feeling as comfortable and lightweight as ever, this work of art and technical brilliance has even faster performance, longer battery life, and adds an optical scroll wheel."
Read our full Razer DeathAdder Pro review
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What we said: “The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike's new haptic inductive trigger system is genuinely a game-changer, letting you adjust the tactile sensation of the main buttons precisely to your liking. But even setting aside this awesome new feature, the Pro X2 Superstrike is just a really good gaming mouse."
Read our full Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike review
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What we said: “It’s straight-up the best premium third-party Xbox and PC controller on the market. Sublime build quality, Hall effect thumbsticks, and satisfyingly tactile micro switch buttons, D-pad, and bumpers make for a forward-thinking, online multiplayer-friendly gamepad that has everything you could ever need."
Read our full Razer Wolverine V3 Pro review
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What we said: "It takes everything that made the G8 Galileo a standout mobile gaming controller and polishes the rough edges. Added iOS compatibility, swappable face buttons, and vibration motors make this the one to get."
Read our full GameSir G8+ MFi review
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Harry is a Senior Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
- Matt Bolton Managing Editor, Home Tech
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