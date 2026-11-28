We know the difficulty with Black Friday deals: you see a big discount on something that fits the bill, but is it actually a good product. Or, ideally, is it a great product? The TechRadar team has been hunting down Black Friday deals all week, and we've been making some of those same same quality judgments ourselves: is this still a good deal if it's on a product that's only 'okay'?

So we had an idea: what if we took that question away, and presented you with a list that's all killer, no filler. Nothing but net. Solid gold every time. So that's what you're looking at here: we combed through the sales to find a) products that we scored the full five stars to in our real-world reviews, and then b) that had an actually good Black Friday discount.

Here are 56 great options you'd have been delighted with at full price, and you'll be doubly pleased with if you grab them on a deal.

Today's best mobile tech deals

Free AirPods Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

What we said: "The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max take last year’s Pro reinvention and refine it in all the right places — but the cameras are where Apple has made the biggest leap, with a variable aperture and finally useful Pro controls giving you more creative freedom without sacrificing the effortless shooting iPhone is known for."

Read our full iPhone 18 Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Today's best audio deals

Save 33% ($50) JBL Flip 7: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon What we said: “This is not a small upgrade – it makes a clear case for itself over the JBL Flip 6, even though the older model will be available for cheaper now. It sounds excellent, it's full of good features, and it's great value.”

Read our full JBL Flip 7 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($100) JBL Xtreme 5: was $399.95 now $299.95 at Amazon What we said: “The JBL Xtreme 5 is a sensational upgrade with bigger bass, enhanced clarity, and even more power than its predecessor. The speaker’s inclusion of edge-lighting, lossless USB-C audio, and an IP68 rating only helps to cement the Xtreme 5 as one of the best party speakers around.”

Read our full JBL Xtreme 5 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($140) Kanto Ren: was $499.99 now $359.99 at Amazon What we said: “These powered stereo speakers are robust in build, rich in sound and refined in design – and they fit seamlessly into a wide variety of situations too.”

Read our full Kanto Ren review Read more Read less ▼

Today's best TV & soundbar deals

Save 50% ($1,000) LG C6 55-inch: was $1,999.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy What we said: “The LG C6 is yet another excellent entry in LG's C-series OLED lineup, and it's a appreciable upgrade. It's more color-accurate, brighter and delivers even more powerful contrast than the C5, it comes with a new, faster processor, and like its predecessor it delivers a full suite of gaming features and an intuitive smart TV platform.”

Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($701.99) Sony Bravia Theater Trio: was $2,199.99 now $1,498 at Amazon What we said: “The Trio throws off the shackles of some of Sony’s current soundbars, using hi-fi grade speaker designs and up to 24 virtual speakers created by Sony’s amazing 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to craft one of the most powerful but also most refined, balanced and immersive soundstages I’ve heard from a one-box speaker package.”

Read our full Sony Bravia Theater Trio review Read more Read less ▼

Today's best kitchen tech deals

Today's best gaming deals

More Black Friday deals in the US