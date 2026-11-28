Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, November 27 (game #999).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #1000) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Feeling nostalgic

NYT Strands today (game #1000) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NINE

CHAT

BLOOM

DIET

SLICE

DEFY

NYT Strands today (game #1000) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #1000) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #1000) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #1000, are…

FRIENDS

BLOSSOM

FELICITY

RUGRATS

CHARMED

Spangram: NINETIESSHOW

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It took me a while to connect NINETIES to SHOW to make NINETIESSHOW, but once I did it scored me my 115th Spangram First.

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It was a good job that I found the spangram, as I had no idea what we were searching for from the theme, which could have led us in numerous directions — I mean, some people feel nostalgic for cheese, or hats, or typewriters.

Apart from FRIENDS, which was impossible to avoid, all these shows were not on my watchlist back in the day; I was obsessed with ER, Twin Peaks and Northern Exposure and didn’t have much TV time left for anything else.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, November 27, game #999)

PAUSE

HOLIDAY

VACATION

HIATUS

BREAK

REST

RECESS

SPANGRAM: TIMEOFF