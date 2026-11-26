Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 25 (game #1263).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1264) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WHEELIE

CONVERTIBLE

MANUAL

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

CARNATION

HYBRID

TELEVISION

THE QUESTION

CORAL

BOWLING

COMPACT

DONUTS

BEER

POPCORN

BLUSH

BUBBLEGUM

NYT Connections today (game #1264) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: It's not red, it's not white, it's…

It's not red, it's not white, it's… Green: Estate or sedan etc

Estate or sedan etc Blue: D'oh! No, actually Woo-hoo!

D'oh! No, actually Woo-hoo! Purple: A bubble could be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1264) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHADES OF PINK

SHADES OF PINK GREEN: KINDS OF CARS

KINDS OF CARS BLUE: THINGS HOMER SIMPSON LIKES

THINGS HOMER SIMPSON LIKES PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE POPPED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1264) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1264, are…

YELLOW: SHADES OF PINK: BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM, CARNATION, CORAL

BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM, CARNATION, CORAL GREEN: KINDS OF CARS: COMPACT, CONVERTIBLE, HYBRID, MANUAL

COMPACT, CONVERTIBLE, HYBRID, MANUAL BLUE: THINGS HOMER SIMPSON LIKES: BEER, BOWLING, DONUTS, TELEVISION

BEER, BOWLING, DONUTS, TELEVISION PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE POPPED: BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE, POPCORN, THE QUESTION, WHEELIE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I could simply spend today's column talking about Homer Simpson, in honor of the blue group: THINGS HOMER SIMPSON LIKES. Actually… there's nothing stopping me doing that at all, so I will. Hey, I'm the Editor in Chief, I can do what I want!

Homer Simpson is the third greatest comic creation in history, behind only two other Simpsons characters, Milhouse Van Houten and the legendary Troy McClure ("You might remember me from such educational films as 'Lead Paint: Delicious But Deadly' and 'Here Comes the Metric System!'")

My favorite Homer episode — and there are so, so many — is probably Deep Space Homer, from S5 (the best of all the seasons, I think, although 4 and 6 are very close). "Default? The two sweetest words in the English language! De-FAULT! De-FAULT! De-FAULT!" But actually it might be Bart Gets An Elephant or Last Exit to Springfield or any of about 50 other episodes.

Anyway, I'll shut up. I solved this one without any hassle. Woo-hoo!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 25, 2026, game #1263)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A FREEWAY: LANE, MEDIAN, RAMP, SHOULDER

LANE, MEDIAN, RAMP, SHOULDER GREEN: U-SHAPED THINGS: HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, NECK PILLOW, PARABOLA

HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, NECK PILLOW, PARABOLA BLUE: RUG SPECIFICATIONS: DIMENSIONS, MATERIAL, PILE, WEAVE

DIMENSIONS, MATERIAL, PILE, WEAVE PURPLE: DOGS BREEDS MINUS FIRST LETTER: EAGLE, OBERMAN, OLLIE, OODLE