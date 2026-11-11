NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 11 (game #1249)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 10 (game #1248).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1249) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHREDDER

HERBAL

PATOOT

WHOOPIE CUSHION

GREEN

FOLK

BUBBLE

ROUGH

AFTERNOON

RHEOSTATS

TRADITIONAL

TIRE

SAND TRAP

HOLISTIC

AIR MATTRESS

TEE BOX

NYT Connections today (game #1249) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Remedies

Remedies GREEN: As seen across 18 holes

As seen across 18 holes BLUE: Blow these up

Blow these up PURPLE: Back to front in the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1249) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF MEDICINE

KINDS OF MEDICINE GREEN: PARTS OF A GOLF COURSE

PARTS OF A GOLF COURSE BLUE: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR

THINGS FILLED WITH AIR PURPLE: ENDING IN PALINDROMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1249) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1249, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF MEDICINE: FOLK, HERBAL, HOLISTIC, TRADITIONAL

FOLK, HERBAL, HOLISTIC, TRADITIONAL GREEN: PARTS OF A GOLF COURSE: GREEN, ROUGH, SAND TRAP, TEE BOX

GREEN, ROUGH, SAND TRAP, TEE BOX BLUE: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR: AIR MATTRESS, BUBBLE, TIRE, WHOOPIE CUSHION

AIR MATTRESS, BUBBLE, TIRE, WHOOPIE CUSHION PURPLE: ENDING IN PALINDROMES: AFTERNOON, PATOOT, RHEOSTATS, SHREDDER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Like a typical English person I fell hook, line and sinker for what I thought was a nice collection of four tiles connected by tea — GREEN, HERBAL, BUBBLE and AFTERNOON.

Shocked that this quartet didn’t even give me a “one away” pop up, I decided BUBBLE must be something to do with blowing, but instead of TIRE I started off with PATOOT, even though I had no idea what a PATOOT was; I was imagining it was something you inflate. I’m still not entirely sure what it is, to be honest.

My one piece of halfway-decent gameplay was spotting the palindromes, but by then it was far too late to feel good about myself.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 10, 2026, game #1248)

YELLOW: HUBBUB: BROUHAHA, FOOFARAW, HULLABALOO, KERFUFFLE

BROUHAHA, FOOFARAW, HULLABALOO, KERFUFFLE GREEN: LITERARY DEVICES: HYPERBOLE, METONYMY, ONOMATOPOEIA, OXYMORON

HYPERBOLE, METONYMY, ONOMATOPOEIA, OXYMORON BLUE: OLD-TIMEY OCCUPATIONS: APOTHECARY, HABERDASHER, SCRIVENER, WAINWRIGHT

APOTHECARY, HABERDASHER, SCRIVENER, WAINWRIGHT PURPLE: WORDS WITH FIVE OF ONE VOWEL: ABRACADABRA, BEEKEEPER, INVISIBILITY, PROTOZOOLOGY