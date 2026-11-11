NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 11 (game #983)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 10 (game #982).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #983) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Work it out

NYT Strands today (game #983) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPECIES

MUSSEL

LORE

PUSH

QUART

SOUP

CARTING

SCAR

NYT Strands today (game #983) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #983) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 2nd row • Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #983) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #983, are…

LATS

OBLIQUES

BICEPS

PECS

QUADS

HAMSTRINGS

SPANGRAM: MUSCLEGROUP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

It wasn't immediately obvious to me what we were looking for here — even though I’d spotted “muscle” (and mussel) during my search for non-game words. So, when I was given the letters S-T-A-L as a hint, I connected them as “last” before seeing LATS.

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My ignorance dismissed, I was able to find the remaining MUSCLEGROUP words without any further difficulty.

Rather like with some people and countries I would struggle to tell you where the OBLIQUES were on the human anatomy. My guess is that if Morocco is your head they would be somewhere between Gabon and Kenya.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, November 10, game #982)

VLOG

SKIT

REACTION

DEMO

REVIEW

TUTORIAL

SPANGRAM: CONTENTCREATOR