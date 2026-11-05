NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 5 (game #977)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 4 (game #976).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #977) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Handle with care

NYT Strands today (game #977) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MERGE

DIME

BRINK

ROUND

CAGE

DIVE

CHAIR

NYT Strands today (game #977) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #977) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 3rd column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #977) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #977, are…

WIND

BREAD

FAITH

GROUND

DANCING

CHARACTER

SPANGRAM: GIVEMEABREAK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 hints

I don’t think I have ever made it so far into a game of Strands without understanding the theme, a detail which may well be reflected in the fact that I needed several hints today.

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Embarrassingly, it was only after I completed the puzzle that the penny finally dropped and I realized that the word “break” was the connector.

Hopefully I'm not the only player who was slightly baffled by this collection.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, November 4, game #976)

LABOR

STAFF

WORKFORCE

PEOPLE

PERSONNEL

SPANGRAM: HUMANRESOURCES