NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 5 (game #1243)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 4 (game #1242).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1243) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAINDROP

ROSE

WHISKER

KITTEN

GIG

PEAR

SPIKE

NARCISSUS

WEDGE

RUN

LOTUS

UVULA

BRANDO

ANEMONE

SPEEDBAG

PLATFORM

NYT Connections today (game #1243) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Boot types

Boot types GREEN: Pretty in bloom

Pretty in bloom BLUE: A shape in common

A shape in common PURPLE: Altered alcohol

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1243) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF HEELS

KINDS OF HEELS GREEN: FLOWERS

FLOWERS BLUE: TEARDROP-SHAPED THINGS

TEARDROP-SHAPED THINGS PURPLE: LIQUORS WITH LAST LETTERS CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1243) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1243, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF HEELS: KITTEN, PLATFORM, SPIKE, WEDGE

KITTEN, PLATFORM, SPIKE, WEDGE GREEN: FLOWERS: ANEMONE, LOTUS, NARCISSUS, ROSE

ANEMONE, LOTUS, NARCISSUS, ROSE BLUE: TEARDROP-SHAPED THINGS: PEAR, RAINDROP, SPEEDBAG, UVULA

PEAR, RAINDROP, SPEEDBAG, UVULA PURPLE: LIQUORS WITH LAST LETTERS CHANGED: BRANDO, GIG, RUN, WHISKER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After getting KINDS OF HEELS fairly quickly, I really suffered over the rest of the game.

Getting FLOWERS took me three guesses, as I included RAINDROP and then PEAR instead of NARCISSUS, while LIQUORS WITH LAST LETTERS CHANGED was sheer luck after I'd initially thought that WHISKER and RUN were something to do with skiing, rather than alcohol.

I’m glad I managed to fluke myself home, as TEARDROP-SHAPED THINGS completely eluded me; I had no idea what a UVULA was and thought SPEEDBAG was just a smaller version of a punchball. And as for PEAR — surely that’s pear-shaped, rather than teardrop-shaped?

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 4, 2026, game #1242)

YELLOW: TRIANGULAR PRISMS WITH A SHARP EDGE: DOORSTOP, FLATIRON BUILDING, PIE SLICE, WEDGE

DOORSTOP, FLATIRON BUILDING, PIE SLICE, WEDGE GREEN: WORDS AFTER "DO NOT" ON A CARE LABEL: BLEACH, IRON, TUMBLE DRY, WRING

BLEACH, IRON, TUMBLE DRY, WRING BLUE: MOVE IDLY, WITH "AROUND": LOLL, POKE, PUTTER, SHUFFLE

LOLL, POKE, PUTTER, SHUFFLE PURPLE: FIRE____: CRACKER, FLY, WOOD, WORKS