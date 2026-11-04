The ability to reposition the taskbar came to Windows 11 in September

However, you can't drag the taskbar around as with Windows 10 — you must move it using a panel in the Settings app

Some power-users want an option to drag it around the desktop quickly, and Microsoft has now explained why it decided against this

One of the long-awaited major Windows 11 interface changes this year has been the ability to move the taskbar.

You'll likely recall that there was quite a big fuss that this functionality, which was present in Windows 10, didn't make the cut for Windows 11. It wasn't alone, either, as there were plenty of key interface options that weren't ported over from the older operating system — many of which have since been addressed.

Windows 11 received the ability to shift the taskbar to the top, or either side, of the screen in the September 2026 update (or that was when the rollout began — everyone should have it by now, though). Before that, the taskbar was anchored steadfastly to the bottom of the desktop, and you couldn't move it anywhere.

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However, Windows 11's implementation of the now mobile taskbar has still come under fire from some users. It's gotten to the point where a Microsoft exec has responded to explain the thinking behind the feature, as Windows Latest highlighted.

The beef is that while the taskbar is now movable, you can't simply drag it around the desktop. Moving the taskbar requires you to head into the Settings app, diving down a level to pick your alignment.

It's not possible to seize the taskbar with your mouse cursor and whizz it across the desktop to a new position. There are users who want the convenience of being able to do that, but Microsoft's Diego Baca, who is VP of Design for Windows, has defended the company's decision to drop this particular option for taskbar repositioning.

The danger of accidental drags

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As Baca observes, this choice was made because, with Windows 10's draggable taskbar, Microsoft "saw a significant volume of accidental taskbar movements." Meaning users clicking on the bar for another reason mistakenly picked it up and shifted it elsewhere, which was obviously annoying.

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The other point Baca makes — and it's a good one — is who needs to move the taskbar to different positions on the desktop with any regularity? Not many folks, but nonetheless, power-users who might do so have been arguing for the introduction of some kind of option to make the taskbar draggable in this way.

Windows Latest itself suggested a 'lock the taskbar' option (as seen in Windows 10) to ensure it couldn't be dragged mistakenly, noting that this should be on by default. But Baca argued that this isn't a good solution because it introduces more 'friction' to the Windows 11 interface. The exec noted in a post on X: "For those suggesting an 'auto-lock' or lock/unlock setting as a magic solution, it really isn't that simple. You're introducing additional friction to solve a relatively infrequent task. Now, every time you want to move the taskbar, you first need to unlock it."

It's a fair point, and the crux of the matter is that the number of Windows 11 power-users who will actually benefit from quick taskbar dragging is very few compared to the pool of massed casual users who could potentially run afoul of the feature. As this Redditor observes from their experiences with the Windows 10 taskbar: "Honestly, looking back, there were several times when older family members would ask me why theirs is on the side of their screen. People did move it accidentally."

And this was even the case when the taskbar was locked to prevent that (presumably because of more taskbar misclicking and accidentally turning the lock off). Of course, when this occurred, those less tech-savvy types had no idea what had happened, or how to rectify it. And that seems a greater danger than a lack of a draggable taskbar, based on how often that kind of movement is needed for anyone but a niche of very specific power users. In this way, the taskbar design decisions are an understandable trade-off, at least in my opinion.

I should note that Baca also makes it clear that this isn't a final decision, or the be-all-and-end-all of the debate over a draggable taskbar. Baca concludes the X post: "Please don't turn an explanation of a design decision into a declaration that something will 'NEVER' happen. That's simply not what I said."

So, there might be hope yet for those who want taskbar dragging. Indeed, I wonder if a solution that Microsoft previously tested could return, one that Windows Latest reminded us about: namely having the four taskbar position icons from Settings directly accessible via the right-click menu on the taskbar.

Third-party alternatives for taskbar dragging in Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Overall, I think Microsoft's stance here is correct on balance. So, as it stands for now, power users who want to drag the Windows 11 taskbar around with some regularity due to their workflow are left feeling out in the cold and will need to use a third-party tool to do so.

What third-party software is recommended for this use? A dedicated app called Taskbar Location Options on GitHub (hat tip to Windows Central) is a good choice, restoring the ability to drag the taskbar at any time (or use right-click menu settings directly on the bar). This tool is handy because it's a simple and lightweight effort for those who just need dragging functionality and don't want to install a full modding suite to achieve this.

There's also a mod for Windhawk, which is a popular Windows 11 customization suite you can load up with add-ons, that allows for taskbar dragging (and locking). As always, though, use any third-party software at your own risk, and remember that customization tools like these can sometimes run into trouble with Windows 11 updates.

Microsoft's patches can tinker with interface elements under the hood, and this may break any of these third-party customization utilities until the developer can patch. Power users will doubtless be more than aware of this, mind, but I figured it's worth mentioning.

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