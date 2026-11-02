NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 2 (game #1240)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 1 (game #1239).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1240) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MEDICINE CABINET

COMPASS

FOG MACHINE

INCENSE

WATERFALL

DISCO BALL

NETTLE

HIKING BOOTS

DRESSING ROOM

DRY ICE

WATER BOTTLE

WIND UP

PIQUE

KALEIDOSCOPE

HUMIDIFIER

BACKPACK

NYT Connections today (game #1240) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Equipment for a long walk

Equipment for a long walk GREEN: Raging

Raging BLUE: Wet not wet

Wet not wet PURPLE: Watch your reflection

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1240) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS TO BRING ON A TREK

THINGS TO BRING ON A TREK GREEN: ANGER

ANGER BLUE: MIST MAKERS

MIST MAKERS PURPLE: THINGS WITH MIRRORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1240) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1240, are…

YELLOW: THINGS TO BRING ON A TREK: BACKPACK, COMPASS, HIKING BOOTS, WATER BOTTLE

BACKPACK, COMPASS, HIKING BOOTS, WATER BOTTLE GREEN: ANGER: INCENSE, NETTLE, PIQUE, WIND UP

INCENSE, NETTLE, PIQUE, WIND UP BLUE: MIST MAKERS: DRY ICE, FOG MACHINE, HUMIDIFIER, WATERFALL

DRY ICE, FOG MACHINE, HUMIDIFIER, WATERFALL PURPLE: THINGS WITH MIRRORS: DISCO BALL, DRESSING ROOM, KALEIDOSCOPE, MEDICINE CABINET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A straightforward Connections puzzle to begin the week, without any word games, traps, trickery or cultural gaps.

As is often the case with these types of Connections games I got each group in difficulty order and was able to experience that little tingle of perfection, but also disappointment that I wasn’t smart enough to spot a fairly easy purple group.

Games this easy also make me suspicious that the NYT puzzle setters are merely giving our brains a day off in order to soften us up before a difficult run. Bring it on!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, November 1, 2026, game #1239)

YELLOW: KINDS OF TEETH: BICUSPID, CANINE, INCISOR, MOLAR

BICUSPID, CANINE, INCISOR, MOLAR GREEN: KINDS OF LOVE: BROTHERLY, PUPPY, SELF, UNREQUITED

BROTHERLY, PUPPY, SELF, UNREQUITED BLUE: ENTHUSIAST: FIEND, HEAD, HOUND, LOVER

FIEND, HEAD, HOUND, LOVER PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR "SOAKED" WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: DOGGY, MATURATED, TRENCHED, TRIPPING