Google and NASA are developing a robot to assist astronauts medically

Deep-space communication delays could make onboard medical assistance essential during emergencies

NASA's robotic assistant could retrieve ultrasound equipment for astronauts experiencing severe pain

Google is developing a robotic medical assistant with NASA to help astronauts handle health emergencies and routine duties during future deep-space expeditions.

The system is intended to support onboard medical personnel while also performing maintenance, moving equipment, and managing supplies when medical assistance is unnecessary.

The project remains experimental, with laboratory testing indicating progress in basic robotic tasks rather than readiness for autonomous medical procedures.

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A robotic assistant for astronauts far from Earth

The project brings together Google Cloud, NASA's Human Research Program, Johnson Space Center's robotics team, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop robotic assistance for spaceflight.

The work builds on the Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant, an AI medical support system that Google and NASA have been evaluating since 2025.

That earlier system is designed to help astronauts assess health problems when distance and communication delays make immediate consultation with Earth-based doctors difficult.

“An astronaut on a future deep space mission to Mars could face severe operational challenges, including round-trip communication latencies of up to 44 minutes,” said Jim Kelly, Google's public sector vice president.

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Such delays could complicate medical decisions during emergencies, making onboard resources increasingly important when astronauts cannot receive immediate instructions from mission control.

Rather than replacing the crew's medical officer, the robot would assist with practical tasks, leaving diagnosis and treatment decisions under human supervision.

For example, an astronaut experiencing intense back pain possibly associated with kidney stones could request an ultrasound examination using equipment retrieved and prepared by the robot.

The machine could then help position the necessary equipment while the medical officer examines the resulting images and determines the appropriate response.

Early tests show progress, with major limitations remaining

Google is also adapting navigation technology developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to help the robot move through its surroundings and locate equipment.

The team has also used DeepMind's MuJoCo physics simulator to assess movement and object handling before attempting more demanding applications.

According to Kelly, during the initial laboratory trials, the robot achieved an 85% success rate when locating and moving a medical bag.

That result concerns a relatively basic retrieval task and does not establish whether the system can reliably perform medical examinations or assist with complicated emergencies.

“To maximize its utility for a lean crew, the robotic system is designed as a versatile 'payload' handler capable of managing cargo, logistics, and equipment,” Kelly explained.

“When not needed for routine maintenance like organizing tools or securing compartments, it can pivot to medical support.”

Google has described the work as a proof of concept, with early laboratory demonstrations completed but no confirmed fully integrated, space-ready robot.

The agency has declined to provide detailed information about the project, stating that it is examining several advanced AI initiatives with partners for possible future missions.

The robot is also expected to handle cargo, organize tools, secure compartments, and support routine maintenance, allowing a small crew to allocate its time more efficiently.

Google's proposed system therefore combines physical assistance with AI-enabled support, although its practical capabilities will depend on further testing and successful integration with spacecraft operations.

“The ultimate goal is to build a robotic system that can execute a variety of tasks via simple voice instructions, under the astronauts’ direct supervision and command,” Kelly said.

“For instance, the robot might be directed to assist with routine health monitoring—such as capturing basic vitals or simple ultrasounds—under the strict guidance of a human crew medical officer.”

Via The Register

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