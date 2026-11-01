One of the biggest names in blockbuster cinema is James Cameron, the man behind massive movies like Titanic, the Avatar franchise and the original Terminator films. He also has a storied history with other hit movies and a range of documentaries, spanning many years.

You've probably seen loads of his movies — multiple times, in some cases — but how well do you know them? This 30-question quiz is designed to find out.

We'll be asking you questions from across James Cameron's career, asking you about his big franchise movies like The Terminator, Avatar and Aliens, as well as sequels and other works. But we'll also look at some of his other movies, the franchises he's created, the awards he's won, and some of his frequent collaborators too

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This quiz will start with 10 easy questions just to make sure you've actually seen this movies in the first place. Then we'll move to 10 medium questions, to see if you're really a movie buff or not. Finally, there will be 10 hard questions, for those who really know their movie trivia.

All of these will test your James Cameron franchise knowledge, and will help you work out where you need to brush up on your trivia.

Want to catch up on James Cameron movies? Avatar and its sequels are on Disney+ everywhere, while Aliens and Titanic are too in the UK (Aliens is on Netflix in the US, and Titanic is on Paramount+). The Terminator and Terminator 2 are on Prime Video in the US and Paramount+ in the UK.

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