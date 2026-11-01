How to watch Blue Planet III for free online from anywhere

Overview Blue Planet III launches November 1 in the UK

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

When Sir David Attenborough drops a new docuseries, the whole world sits up and pays attention, and he's back with another installment of his stunning series, Blue Planet.

The new season features six hour-long episodes, with footage filmed over four years. Episode topics include tropical seas, the open ocean, polar waters, and what the future holds for our oceans.

If the dulcet tones of Attenborough and wondrous imagery of the underwater world weren't enough, this season of Blue Planet will also feature music from the Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

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If you're keen to learn more about our oceans and the life inhabiting the world's water, here's how to watch Blue Planet III online and on TV from anywhere for free.

Can I watch Blue Planet III for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Blue Planet III for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Blue Planet III from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Blue Planet III but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Blue Planet III in the UK

In the UK, the first three episodes of Blue Planet III are now available on BBC iPlayer for free. The other three will arrive a week later.

The docuseries airs on BBC One on Sunday, November 1 at 8pm BST, with new episodes arriving every Sunday at the same time until December 6.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Blue Planet III in the US?

You will be able to watch Blue Planet III on BBC America and AMC+ in the States, but you'll have to wait until January 23, 2027.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the docuseries from anywhere.

Can you watch Blue Planet III in Canada?

Similarly, you'll have to wait to watch Blue Planet III in Canada, but it'll be on BBC Select in 2027. Some viewers North of the border may be able to access the show via AMC+ too.

Away from home? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Blue Planet III in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Viewers in Australia can watch Blue Planet III on Channel 9 and 9Now, but it won't arrive until the new year.

Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Blue Planet III need to know

Blue Planet III episodes

Episode 1 - Tropical Seas: In the tropical seas, year-round sunshine has created the perfect conditions for the ocean’s richest habitats to flourish, but survival takes remarkable and surprising ingenuity.

In the tropical seas, year-round sunshine has created the perfect conditions for the ocean’s richest habitats to flourish, but survival takes remarkable and surprising ingenuity. Episode 2 - Open Ocean: Beyond the horizon lies the vast open ocean, a world teeming with extraordinary life where giant blue whales, tiny drifting crabs and tenacious turtles thrive against all odds.

Beyond the horizon lies the vast open ocean, a world teeming with extraordinary life where giant blue whales, tiny drifting crabs and tenacious turtles thrive against all odds. Episode 3 - Seasonal Seas: From winter storms to scorching summers, seasonal seas push animals to be resourceful, adaptable and adventurous. Those who can survive these dynamic seas reap rich rewards.

From winter storms to scorching summers, seasonal seas push animals to be resourceful, adaptable and adventurous. Those who can survive these dynamic seas reap rich rewards. Episode 4 - Polar Waters

Episode 5 - The Deep .

. Episode 6 - Future Seas

What's been said about Blue Planet III?

On the making of the new season, Attenborough said: "Twenty-five years ago, when I narrated the first Blue Planet series, it didn't occur to me that I would be narrating a third series in my centennial year. The ocean is an endlessly fascinating place.

"In these new programmes we uncover a further wonderful array of underwater life, which is more surprising, more sophisticated and even more important than we ever realised. I am proud and delighted to be associated with Blue Planet III."

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