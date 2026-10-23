How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free, online and from anywhere

In Brief The Northumbria Mysteries starts October 23

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

Daytime TV in the UK is about to get a riveting new addition in the form of The Northumbria Mysteries, as Robson Green, Liz White, and Gurjeet Singh join forces for a slew of compelling crime stories and detective adventures.

There will be eight episodes in total (so far), airing during the afternoons in Britain. So, pop on the kettle, stick your feet up, relax and enjoy watching the odd couple detective duo of Rose O'Connell, an Oxford-educated police woman, and Joe Ruby, a man who never seems to have much luck or success in life.

Ready to dive into this scintillating detective drama? Here's how to watch The Northumbria Mysteries online and on TV from anywhere for free.

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Can I watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Friday, October 23 at 2pm BST. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Northumbria Mysteries but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries in the UK

In the UK, The Northumbria Mysteries is available on BBC iPlayer for free. The first four episodes (out of eight) will drop on October 23.

You can also watch the series on the linear TV channel BBC One. It airs on Fridays, starting on October 23, at 2pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in the US?

The Northumbria Mysteries is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States yet.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in Canada?

Similar to the US, The Northumbria Mysteries is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, The Northumbria Mysteries is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

The Northumbria Mysteries need to know

The Northumbria Mysteries - cast

Robson Green as Joe Ruby

as Joe Ruby Liz White as DI Rose O'Connell

as DI Rose O'Connell Gurjeet Singh as DS Raj Singh

as DS Raj Singh Simon Callow as the Prior, Father David

as the Prior, Father David Chris Gascoyne as 'Ace' Dawson

as 'Ace' Dawson Damola Adelaja as Brother Christopher Akintola

as Brother Christopher Akintola Alex Croft as Brother Mark Bancroft

as Brother Mark Bancroft Craig Pearson

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