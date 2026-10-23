How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free, online and from anywhere
Robson Green and Liz White star in this odd couple detective series
Daytime TV in the UK is about to get a riveting new addition in the form of The Northumbria Mysteries, as Robson Green, Liz White, and Gurjeet Singh join forces for a slew of compelling crime stories and detective adventures.
There will be eight episodes in total (so far), airing during the afternoons in Britain. So, pop on the kettle, stick your feet up, relax and enjoy watching the odd couple detective duo of Rose O'Connell, an Oxford-educated police woman, and Joe Ruby, a man who never seems to have much luck or success in life.
Ready to dive into this scintillating detective drama? Here's how to watch The Northumbria Mysteries online and on TV from anywhere for free.
Can I watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free?
Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch The Northumbria Mysteries for free.
You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence.
You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Friday, October 23 at 2pm BST.
Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.
How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries from anywhere
If you're keen to watch The Northumbria Mysteries but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
How to watch The Northumbria Mysteries in the UK
In the UK, The Northumbria Mysteries is available on BBC iPlayer for free. The first four episodes (out of eight) will drop on October 23.
You can also watch the series on the linear TV channel BBC One. It airs on Fridays, starting on October 23, at 2pm BST.
Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.
Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in the US?
The Northumbria Mysteries is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States yet.
Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.
Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in Canada?
Similar to the US, The Northumbria Mysteries is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.
The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
Can you watch The Northumbria Mysteries in Australia?
Like in the US and Canada, The Northumbria Mysteries is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.
Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.
The Northumbria Mysteries need to know
The Northumbria Mysteries - cast
- Robson Green as Joe Ruby
- Liz White as DI Rose O'Connell
- Gurjeet Singh as DS Raj Singh
- Simon Callow as the Prior, Father David
- Chris Gascoyne as 'Ace' Dawson
- Damola Adelaja as Brother Christopher Akintola
- Alex Croft as Brother Mark Bancroft
- Craig Pearson
You may also like to watch...
- How to watch Fire Country season 5 online for FREE— stream the blazing hot series from anywhere
- The best BBC iPlayer VPNs
- How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.