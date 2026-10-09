How to watch Fire Country season 5 online for FREE— stream the blazing hot series from anywhere

Watch Fire Country season 5 online

The fifth season of Fire Country will open with the fallout of the Pineville Dam flooding, while Founders Day celebrations are cut short by a huge sinkhole opening up under Main Street. Station 42 to the rescue, once more!

Meanwhile, the focus will largely be on Bode Leone as he continues to develop into a firefighter the townsfolk can trust. It's never that simple, though, as a new mystery is set to derail his journey.

With 13 episodes to come, plus a special crossover event with Sheriff Country lined up for November, it's all hands on deck for new showrunner Eric Guggenheim and his band of heroes.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Fire Country season 5 online – and potentially even for FREE..

Can I watch Fire Country season 5 for free? Yes. You can watch Fire Country season 5 for FREE in the US if you have a TV antenna or cable package to access the CBS broadcast. Cut the cord? You could grab a free trial – Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature CBS and offer free trial periods. You'll have to pay to keep watchingplus the show after that, though. You could also watch the show for just $1 in the US. Sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch Fire Country season 5 for a dollar. Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch Fire Country season 5 from anywhere

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How to watch Fire Country season 5 online in the US

Fire Country season 5 premieres on CBS on Friday, October 9 at 9pm ET/PT. The show is available on Linear TV, or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to stream Fire Country season 5 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). You can also catch episodes the next day with the Essential tier, included in the $1 Walmart+ 30-day trial Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Fire Country season 5 online in Canada

Fire Country 2026 will be on Global TV and STACKTV in Canada.

Fans can also tune in via Paramount+ if they have an active subscription to the platform.

Alternatively... Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Fire Country season 5 online in Australia?

Unfortunately, there is no streaming release or linear broadcast of Fire Country season 5 planned for fans traveling Down Under.

The solution? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can you watch Fire Country season 5 online in the UK?

Viewers in the UK will not be able to watch Fire Country season 5 as there is no streaming/broadcast plan in place for the show.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about Fire Country season 5

Fire Country season 5 cast

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

as Bode Donovan Kevin Alejandro as Manuel "Manny" Perez

as Manuel "Manny" Perez Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

as Jake Crawford Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

as Eve Edwards Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

as Sharon Leone Olivia Thirlby as CJ Ryan

Fire Country: Official Promo | CBS - YouTube Watch On

Fire Country season 5 episode guide

We only have synopses for the first two episodes of Fire Country season 5, but here's what we know:

S5E1 9pm ET October 9 : As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue; a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater.

As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue; a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater. S5E2 9pm ET October 16: When a fast-moving wildfire threatens Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle increasingly dangerous conditions in an effort to contain the blaze; Sharon helps uncover a critical lead in an active investigation.

When a fast-moving wildfire threatens Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle increasingly dangerous conditions in an effort to contain the blaze; Sharon helps uncover a critical lead in an active investigation. S5E3 9pm ET October 23: As financial pressures pile on Station 42, Bode is determined to prove that the volunteer firefighting program can have an impact

As financial pressures pile on Station 42, Bode is determined to prove that the volunteer firefighting program can have an impact S5E4 9pm ET October 30

S5E5 9pm ET November 6

S5E6 9pm ET November 13

S5E7 9pm ET November 20

There will be 13 episodes in total.