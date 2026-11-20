How to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour on Channel 5 — Stream from anywhere for free
Learn more about one of the most dangerous jobs in the world
This four-part documentary series takes us behind the scenes, on the front line to follow the men and women working in the bomb disposal teams in the British Army, the Royal Navy, and specialist private bomb disposal company, Brimstone.
Across the UK, these teams disarm and safely detonate thousands of bombs and explosive devices each year. The first episode sees a bomb threat at the Trafford Centre in Manchester, while at a recycling plant in Bolton, a grenade is found on the sorting line, and over in Warrington, a homeowner finds a bomb in their back garden.
These wild stories sound too dangerous and terrifying to be true, but this is the reality of the bomb disposal squads in the UK. The docuseries explores current incidents, while also covering past events, including the 1983 attack on Harrods in London by the IRA.
Free streaming platform Channel 5 is the home of the enthralling docuseries. But, can you watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour free from anywhere? What about watching Bomb Squad: Zero Hour in the USA, Canada and Australia? And can I watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour on mobile devices?
We've got the answers to those questions and much more, as we show you how to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour online and for free.
How to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour on 5 for FREE
5 is showing Bomb Squad: Zero Hour for free in the UK. Episode 1 is available from November 20.
To watch 5: visit the Channel5.com website or download the 5 app.
5 is free – but you will need to register to watch TV.
Register – sign up with your name, date of birth, email and UK postcode (e.g. N17 0BX)
OUTSIDE THE UK? ACCESS 5 FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...
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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour on Channel 5.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. Channel 5 stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Channel 5 website or app, sign in, and watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour for free.
Can you watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour in the US?
Viewers in the US will not be able to watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour as there is no streaming release or linear TV broadcast planned in the States.
Away from home? Access Channel 5 from anywhere with NordVPN.
Can you watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour in Canada?
If you're in Canada, it's a similar story. There is no TV channel or streaming service showing Bomb Squad: Zero Hour at this time.
The solution? Access Channel 5 from anywhere with NordVPN.
Can you watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour in Australia?
You'll face similar issues in Australia, with no TV or streaming release plan in place for Bomb Squad: Zero Hour.
On the move? Access Channel 5 from anywhere with NordVPN.
Which devices can I watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour on 5 with?
You can use 5 on all of the following devices and platforms:
Mobiles:
Android mobiles and tablets (running Android 5.0 or above)
iOS (Apple) mobiles and tablets (running iOS 10 or above)
Set-top boxes:
Apple TV
Freesat
Freeview
Now & Roku
Virgin Media Tivo
YouView
Streaming devices:
Amazon Fire TV
Now & Roku
Smart TVs:
Android TVs
Freely TVs
Freeview TVs
LG TVs (2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later)
Roku TVs
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 or later)
Sony Android Smart TVs (2016-2018 only)
Sony YouView TVs
Games consoles:
PlayStation 4
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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