The GMKtec K8 Plus was one of our favorite mini PCs to test. We found it versatile enough to handle everything from general office tasks to content creation and even gaming, especially thanks to the inclusion of OCuLink and USB4 ports for hooking up an external graphics card.

Currently, the K8 Plus is down to $730 (was $900) at Amazon, with the model coming equipped with an eight-core AMD processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, which can be upgraded. If you want even more memory out of the box, Newegg has the 32GB version on sale for $910 (was $1020).

The K8 Plus is more versatile than its small footprint suggests. Its high-performance Ryzen 7 8845HS processor has eight cores and 16 threads, supported by AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics. There’s also dual USB4 connectivity, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, with support for up to four displays.

Today’s best GMKtec mini PC deal

Black Friday Save $170 GMKTec K8 Plus: was $899.99 now $729.99 at Amazon The K8 Plus is available directly from GMKtec with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

Why we recommend the GMKtec K8 Plus

We reviewed the K8 Plus and were impressed by its ability across office work, creative applications and gaming. It handled high-resolution photo editing and 4K video projects surprisingly well, while games including Hogwarts Legacy and Tekken 8 ran smoothly at 1080p - albeit with some of the graphics settings turned down.

The real differentiator, however, is its OCuLink PCIe 4.0 connection. This allows you to connect an external GPU for considerably more graphics power, giving the machine room to grow beyond its integrated Radeon hardware. It’s a genuinely exciting addition that gives this machine the option to deliver far more power than most systems at this size.

There are compromises. The transparent top panel doesn’t add much visually, and the cooling fans become audible under heavier workloads. Adding an external GPU also increases the overall cost. But these aren't what I'd consider deal-breakers - just useful to know.

Price context and historical value

I'd class this as a fair price for the K8 Plus. It's not the highest I've seen, but it's not the cheapest either (it previously dropped to $650 in August). However, the component crisis - namely, skyrocketing RAM - makes it difficult to judge whether it'll tumble to that price again.

Newegg has the 32GB/1TB model cheapest, from what I've seen, at $910, with the same machine priced at $920 direct from GMKtec.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec K8 Plus if… you want a compact desktop for demanding office work, creative applications and some gaming, with plenty of connectivity and room for upgrades.

❌ Skip the GMKtec K8 Plus if… you want the best gaming performance straight out of the box or simply need an inexpensive PC for everyday workloads.