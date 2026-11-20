Fast 240Hz OLED gaming monitors don't usually cost this little, but the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED (27GX704A-B) is now $349.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: PC and console gamers who want a fast OLED with punchy HDR

● The deal: The LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED (27GX704A-B) is $349.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A glossy 1440p OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, DisplayHDR True Black 400, and a fully adjustable stand

Save $150 LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy A 27-inch glossy OLED panel at 2560 x 1440 with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. LG rates it at 98.5% DCI-P3 and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. It supports G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro, runs 240Hz over HDMI 2.1, and the stand adjusts for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot.

Why we recommend it

LG's UltraGear OLEDs have a strong track record across Future's sites, and our sister site Tom's Guide rated an earlier 27-inch model as one of the best gaming monitors you can buy in its LG UltraGear OLED 27 review. This newer GX7 model switches to a glossy finish that makes blacks and colors look richer, and it adds HDMI 2.1 so consoles can run at full speed. We haven't tested this exact model, so we can't yet say how it handles reflections in a bright room.

Price Context & Historical Value

This model has typically sold for around $450 to $480 in recent months, so $349.99 is a big drop. When we covered a 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED in February, it was $499.99. If you want a 240Hz OLED this Black Friday, this is one of the strongest prices we've seen.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the LG UltraGear 27GX704A-B if...

you want a fast OLED for competitive shooters, you play on both PC and console and want 240Hz over HDMI, or you want a stand that adjusts properly without buying a monitor arm.

❌ Skip the LG UltraGear 27GX704A-B if...

your desk faces a window, since a glossy screen shows more reflections than a matte screen; you spend long hours in static apps where OLED burn-in is a concern; or you want a hands-on review first, since we haven't tested this model.