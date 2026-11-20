If you've been waiting for OLED gaming monitors to get affordable, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 is now $319.99 at Best Buy, $180 off.

● Best for: PC gamers who want OLED contrast and speed on a 1440p budget

● The deal: The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) is $319.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and G-Sync and FreeSync support

Why we recommend it

Samsung is one of the biggest names in OLED, and the G5 is the most affordable way into its Odyssey OLED lineup. A 27-inch 1440p panel is the right match for most graphics cards, and our sister site PC Gamer has repeatedly picked this model as a budget OLED, calling that size and resolution “an absolute sweet spot.” We haven't tested the G5 ourselves, but Best Buy buyers give it 4.7 out of 5 from more than 180 reviews.

Price Context & Historical Value

When we covered the G5 in February, it was $349.99 at Amazon, so this Best Buy price is $30 lower. PC Gamer has spotted it close to $300 since then, so this isn't the all-time low, but it's near it. Note that $499.99 is Best Buy's comparable value rather than a recent selling price.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 if...

you want OLED contrast and response times for PC gaming without spending $500, you play at 1440p, or you want a screen for games and movies that looks far better than a typical IPS panel.

❌ Skip the Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 if...

you game on a console and need the full refresh rate over HDMI (it tops out at 144Hz there), you want USB-C or a bright screen for a sunny room (typical brightness is around 200 nits), or you'd rather wait for a hands-on review, since we haven't tested this model.