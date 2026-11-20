I'd upgrade to this 27-inch Samsung QD-OLED gaming monitor now that it's $319.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's Odyssey OLED G5 brings QD-OLED contrast, 1440p resolution, and a 180Hz refresh rate to a price that used to buy a decent IPS panel.
If you've been waiting for OLED gaming monitors to get affordable, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 is now $319.99 at Best Buy, $180 off.
● Best for: PC gamers who want OLED contrast and speed on a 1440p budget
● The deal: The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) is $319.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy
● Why we like it: A 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and G-Sync and FreeSync support
A 27-inch QD-OLED panel at 2560 x 1440 with a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time. It's G-Sync Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync, and Samsung's Glare Free coating cuts reflections. Ports are one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and a headphone jack.
Why we recommend it
Samsung is one of the biggest names in OLED, and the G5 is the most affordable way into its Odyssey OLED lineup. A 27-inch 1440p panel is the right match for most graphics cards, and our sister site PC Gamer has repeatedly picked this model as a budget OLED, calling that size and resolution “an absolute sweet spot.” We haven't tested the G5 ourselves, but Best Buy buyers give it 4.7 out of 5 from more than 180 reviews.
Price Context & Historical Value
When we covered the G5 in February, it was $349.99 at Amazon, so this Best Buy price is $30 lower. PC Gamer has spotted it close to $300 since then, so this isn't the all-time low, but it's near it. Note that $499.99 is Best Buy's comparable value rather than a recent selling price.
Should You Buy It?
✅ Buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 if...
you want OLED contrast and response times for PC gaming without spending $500, you play at 1440p, or you want a screen for games and movies that looks far better than a typical IPS panel.
❌ Skip the Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 if...
you game on a console and need the full refresh rate over HDMI (it tops out at 144Hz there), you want USB-C or a bright screen for a sunny room (typical brightness is around 200 nits), or you'd rather wait for a hands-on review, since we haven't tested this model.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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